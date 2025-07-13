Woman found dead in car in Sri Racha after two days

Quiet village shaken as mystery surrounds woman's death inside vehicle

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 13, 2025
69 1 minute read
Woman found dead in car in Sri Racha after two days
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In the Bo Win subdistrict of Sri Racha district, local police were notified today, July 13, around 7pm, of a deceased woman discovered inside a vehicle at a residence in Nuchanart Village. Police Lieutenant Natthaphong Mueanphan from Bo Win Police Station arrived to oversee the investigation.

Upon arrival, the police found Lamphrai Phetchuataku, a 53 year old resident of Sri Racha district, deceased in the back seat of a white Mitsubishi Mirage. She was dressed only in a towel, with no apparent injuries or signs of assault. Initial assessments indicated she had been dead for at least two days.

Inquiries revealed that Lamphrai had been absent from work for several days, which led her worried relatives and colleagues to visit her home. Unable to find her inside the house, they checked the car parked outside and were shocked to find her body.

Woman found dead in car in Sri Racha after two days | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

It was noted that Lamphrai had been struggling with depression and several chronic health issues. She lived with her two sons, who were unaware of her absence until the discovery.

Her body has been sent to the Forensic Institute of the National Police Agency for an autopsy to ascertain the precise cause of death. Investigations are continuing, reported The Pattaya News.

Woman found dead in car in Sri Racha after two days | News by Thaiger

In similar news, the body of a woman reported missing for over a month was discovered inside a submerged vehicle in a canal in Kanchanaburi province. Her husband had previously turned to social media for help in locating her. Police are now reviewing CCTV footage to gather further information.

Related Articles

Around noon on July 1, Police Lieutenant Wanchai Phutthiek, Deputy Inspector at Samrong Police Station, received a report of a car found underwater in an irrigation canal near Ban Sa Setthi village in the Ban Mai subdistrict of Tha Muang district.

Latest Thailand News
Women detain rider accused of blackmail in Pattaya Pattaya News

Women detain rider accused of blackmail in Pattaya

11 seconds ago
Woman found dead in car in Sri Racha after two days Pattaya News

Woman found dead in car in Sri Racha after two days

9 minutes ago
Thai police capture Chinese suspect in airport escape attempt Pattaya News

Thai police capture Chinese suspect in airport escape attempt

19 minutes ago
Cyclist saved by locals after seizure collapse in Lop Buri Thailand News

Cyclist saved by locals after seizure collapse in Lop Buri

31 minutes ago
Lifeguard rescues French children from rip current at Kata Beach (video) Phuket News

Lifeguard rescues French children from rip current at Kata Beach (video)

40 minutes ago
Pattaya police detain four over Chinese man&#8217;s abduction, robbery Pattaya News

Pattaya police detain four over Chinese man’s abduction, robbery

52 minutes ago
Heavy rainfall warning issued for 32 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning issued for 32 Thai provinces

1 hour ago
Samut Prakan journalist attacked probing hit-and-run Thailand News

Samut Prakan journalist attacked probing hit-and-run

19 hours ago
Ayutthaya abbot scammed, loses 120k baht to call centre gang Thailand News

Ayutthaya abbot scammed, loses 120k baht to call centre gang

20 hours ago
UNESCO: Thailand primed to lead ASEAN AI revolution Business News

UNESCO: Thailand primed to lead ASEAN AI revolution

20 hours ago
Guard nabbed with meth stash on duty in Wichit, Phuket Phuket News

Guard nabbed with meth stash on duty in Wichit, Phuket

21 hours ago
Chon Buri duo nabbed in midnight aluminium theft Pattaya News

Chon Buri duo nabbed in midnight aluminium theft

21 hours ago
Thai Airways taps ECS group for Swiss cargo takeover Thailand News

Thai Airways taps ECS group for Swiss cargo takeover

23 hours ago
Thai student numbers plummet in Korea as foreign arrivals surge Thailand News

Thai student numbers plummet in Korea as foreign arrivals surge

23 hours ago
Wild Pattaya club busted: Drugs, violence and shutdown threat (video) Pattaya News

Wild Pattaya club busted: Drugs, violence and shutdown threat (video)

23 hours ago
Runaway pig sparks traffic chaos on Rama II road (video) Bangkok News

Runaway pig sparks traffic chaos on Rama II road (video)

24 hours ago
Drug-fuelled horror: Man slashes own throat in Phuket meltdown Phuket News

Drug-fuelled horror: Man slashes own throat in Phuket meltdown

24 hours ago
Teen motorcyclist dies in crash with truck near Bangkok University Thailand News

Teen motorcyclist dies in crash with truck near Bangkok University

1 day ago
Teen biker caught with homemade gun in Pattaya gang bust Pattaya News

Teen biker caught with homemade gun in Pattaya gang bust

1 day ago
Woman caught red-handed with 600 meth pills in Phang Nga Thailand News

Woman caught red-handed with 600 meth pills in Phang Nga

1 day ago
Heavy rain and thunderstorms trigger flood warning in Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain and thunderstorms trigger flood warning in Thailand

1 day ago
Cambodian activist seeks Thai asylum after criticising government Thailand News

Cambodian activist seeks Thai asylum after criticising government

2 days ago
Long-lost ‘Forest sea star’ plant stuns scientists in Thailand Thailand News

Long-lost ‘Forest sea star’ plant stuns scientists in Thailand

2 days ago
Home lottery bonanza: 5,000 cheap Thai homes up for grabs Thailand News

Home lottery bonanza: 5,000 cheap Thai homes up for grabs

2 days ago
Thai retiree scammed of 50k baht in fake luxury watch auction Thailand News

Thai retiree scammed of 50k baht in fake luxury watch auction

2 days ago
Pattaya News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 13, 2025
69 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x