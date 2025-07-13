Woman found dead in car in Sri Racha after two days

In the Bo Win subdistrict of Sri Racha district, local police were notified today, July 13, around 7pm, of a deceased woman discovered inside a vehicle at a residence in Nuchanart Village. Police Lieutenant Natthaphong Mueanphan from Bo Win Police Station arrived to oversee the investigation.

Upon arrival, the police found Lamphrai Phetchuataku, a 53 year old resident of Sri Racha district, deceased in the back seat of a white Mitsubishi Mirage. She was dressed only in a towel, with no apparent injuries or signs of assault. Initial assessments indicated she had been dead for at least two days.

Inquiries revealed that Lamphrai had been absent from work for several days, which led her worried relatives and colleagues to visit her home. Unable to find her inside the house, they checked the car parked outside and were shocked to find her body.

It was noted that Lamphrai had been struggling with depression and several chronic health issues. She lived with her two sons, who were unaware of her absence until the discovery.

Her body has been sent to the Forensic Institute of the National Police Agency for an autopsy to ascertain the precise cause of death. Investigations are continuing, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, the body of a woman reported missing for over a month was discovered inside a submerged vehicle in a canal in Kanchanaburi province. Her husband had previously turned to social media for help in locating her. Police are now reviewing CCTV footage to gather further information.

Around noon on July 1, Police Lieutenant Wanchai Phutthiek, Deputy Inspector at Samrong Police Station, received a report of a car found underwater in an irrigation canal near Ban Sa Setthi village in the Ban Mai subdistrict of Tha Muang district.