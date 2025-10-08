Thai couple caught on viral videos having sex in disabled bathroom

A Thai TikTok user exposed a couple online after they were caught engaging in sexual activity inside a bathroom for disabled and elderly customers at a petrol station.

Four explicit videos of the couple were shared by the TikTok account, @user4609781679653, yesterday, October 7. Some of the clips were later removed from the platform for violating community guidelines.

The first video showed a man and a woman talking at the entrance to the bathroom, while another clip showed them engaging in sexual activity inside. Their intimate actions were clearly visible from outside because the toilet was brightly lit to assist people with disabilities and elderly users.

The couple were seen having sex behind a door covered with a frosted film. Although the film offered some privacy, it was thin enough for people outside to see through in case assistance was needed during an emergency.

In one of the videos, the TikToker captioned, “Can sit here all night long.” The footage showed the user and friends sitting nearby, watching the couple, who seemed unaware that they were being observed.

The videos quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention from Thai netizens. Some found the clips humorous and filled the comments section with witty remarks, while others criticised the couple for being inconsiderate and disrespectful, noting that the bathroom was intended for public benefit. Comments included…

“Are they going to be embarrassed when they come out?”

“You’ve got a front-row ticket!”

“Do they need any help?”

“Why leave the light on?”

“Can’t you afford a cheap hotel? They’re only 150 baht.”

“At least the man’s giving her CPR until she regains consciousness.”

“Go to the forest if you can’t pay for a room. This toilet is for everyone.”

The TikTok user did not disclose the exact location of the petrol station but revealed that he and his friends stayed until the couple finished and left.

According to MGR Online, engaging in sexual activity in a public bathroom can expose individuals to numerous bacteria and diseases. Furthermore, the act may constitute a violation of Section 388 of the Criminal Law, which prohibits obscene acts in public places and carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht.