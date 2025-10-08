Thai couple caught on viral videos having sex in disabled bathroom

Netizens divided between laughter and disgust after footage circulates

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin23 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
144 1 minute read
Thai couple caught on viral videos having sex in disabled bathroom | Thaiger
Photo via TikTok/ @user4609781679653

A Thai TikTok user exposed a couple online after they were caught engaging in sexual activity inside a bathroom for disabled and elderly customers at a petrol station.

Four explicit videos of the couple were shared by the TikTok account, @user4609781679653, yesterday, October 7. Some of the clips were later removed from the platform for violating community guidelines.

The first video showed a man and a woman talking at the entrance to the bathroom, while another clip showed them engaging in sexual activity inside. Their intimate actions were clearly visible from outside because the toilet was brightly lit to assist people with disabilities and elderly users.

The couple were seen having sex behind a door covered with a frosted film. Although the film offered some privacy, it was thin enough for people outside to see through in case assistance was needed during an emergency.

In one of the videos, the TikToker captioned, “Can sit here all night long.” The footage showed the user and friends sitting nearby, watching the couple, who seemed unaware that they were being observed.

Couple caught having sex in petrol station bathroom
Photo via TikTok/ @user4609781679653

The videos quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention from Thai netizens. Some found the clips humorous and filled the comments section with witty remarks, while others criticised the couple for being inconsiderate and disrespectful, noting that the bathroom was intended for public benefit. Comments included…

“Are they going to be embarrassed when they come out?”

Related Articles

“You’ve got a front-row ticket!”

“Do they need any help?”

“Why leave the light on?”

“Can’t you afford a cheap hotel? They’re only 150 baht.”

“At least the man’s giving her CPR until she regains consciousness.”

“Go to the forest if you can’t pay for a room. This toilet is for everyone.”

Thai couple exposed for sex i disabled bathroom
Photo via TikTok/ @user4609781679653

The TikTok user did not disclose the exact location of the petrol station but revealed that he and his friends stayed until the couple finished and left.

According to MGR Online, engaging in sexual activity in a public bathroom can expose individuals to numerous bacteria and diseases. Furthermore, the act may constitute a violation of Section 388 of the Criminal Law, which prohibits obscene acts in public places and carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

public sex in disabled bathroom
Photo via TikTok/ @user4609781679653
@user4609781679653

ไม่เข้าใจให้ถามเพื่อ

♬ original sound – GuoKyu_282 – GuoKyu_282

@user4609781679653

แบบนี้ทั้งคืนยังได้เลย

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – ชีวิตคิดบวก – Remember(สถานีเพลง)

Latest Thailand News
Anutin urges Trump to ensure Cambodia respects ceasefire before peace talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin urges Trump to ensure Cambodia respects ceasefire before peace talks

28 seconds ago
Thai couple caught on viral videos having sex in disabled bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai couple caught on viral videos having sex in disabled bathroom

23 minutes ago
Man arrested for fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend in Phetchaburi market | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend in Phetchaburi market

32 minutes ago
Thai student suspects foul play after mother found dead in Japan spa | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai student suspects foul play after mother found dead in Japan spa

58 minutes ago
Triple bomb attack hits Yala Youth Centre ahead of Buddhist festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Triple bomb attack hits Yala Youth Centre ahead of Buddhist festival

2 hours ago
Navy aircraft blocks Phuket Airport runway after landing gear malfunction | Thaiger Phuket News

Navy aircraft blocks Phuket Airport runway after landing gear malfunction

2 hours ago
Durian warehouse owner cancels assault reward and cuts ties with son | Thaiger Thailand News

Durian warehouse owner cancels assault reward and cuts ties with son

2 hours ago
Thai man denies killing ex-girlfriend before committing suicide | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man denies killing ex-girlfriend before committing suicide

3 hours ago
Chiang Mai bans sky lanterns in six districts during Yi Peng festival | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai bans sky lanterns in six districts during Yi Peng festival

3 hours ago
Cambodia must vacate Sa Kaeo border zone by Friday, says Anutin | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia must vacate Sa Kaeo border zone by Friday, says Anutin

3 hours ago
Man injured after woman’s boyfriend storms resort room in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Man injured after woman’s boyfriend storms resort room in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Icelandic man arrested for drifting rental pickup truck in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Icelandic man arrested for drifting rental pickup truck in Chon Buri

5 hours ago
Bangkok ensures readiness against rising water levels, avoiding 2011 flood repeat | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ensures readiness against rising water levels, avoiding 2011 flood repeat

5 hours ago
Taiwanese man caught smuggling live animals at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwanese man caught smuggling live animals at Bangkok airport

6 hours ago
Minister to face inquiry over 40 million baht bribery claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Minister to face inquiry over 40 million baht bribery claims

6 hours ago
Police raids uncover SIM box devices behind land tax scam by Taiwanese gang | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police raids uncover SIM box devices behind land tax scam by Taiwanese gang

6 hours ago
SAT backs former boxing champ Amnat after store altercation | Thaiger Thailand News

SAT backs former boxing champ Amnat after store altercation

6 hours ago
Thaksin&#8217;s royal pardon petition doesn&#8217;t need Cabinet approval | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin’s royal pardon petition doesn’t need Cabinet approval

6 hours ago
Thai chef dies on Cambodian street after hospital allegedly refuses treatment | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai chef dies on Cambodian street after hospital allegedly refuses treatment

7 hours ago
Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces including Bangkok

7 hours ago
Udon Thani man shot after dispute with neighbour | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man shot after dispute with neighbour

23 hours ago
British cave rescuer recovering from pneumonia in Chiang Rai hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

British cave rescuer recovering from pneumonia in Chiang Rai hospital

23 hours ago
Paetongtarn appoints new Pheu Thai election director | Thaiger Thailand News

Paetongtarn appoints new Pheu Thai election director

24 hours ago
Pheu Thai denies Isaan MP defections, to unveil 190 candidates ahead of election | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai denies Isaan MP defections, to unveil 190 candidates ahead of election

1 day ago
Durian tycoon offers 30,000-baht reward for attack on his son&#8217;s mistress | Thaiger Thailand News

Durian tycoon offers 30,000-baht reward for attack on his son’s mistress

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin23 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
144 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.