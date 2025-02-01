Debt-ridden woman found dead in car in Ayutthaya

Debt-ridden woman found dead in car in Ayutthaya
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 47 year old woman was found dead in a luxury car parked on a roadside in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, causing distress to her husband and daughter. The woman, who had been missing since she said she was going to the market the previous day, could not be reached despite numerous attempts to contact her.

Police Lieutenant Thongchai Kaewjarun of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station received a report yesterday, January 31 at 5.30pm of a dead woman inside a parked car on Rural Road 2053 in Mueang district. The white Toyota Camry was found with its engine running and doors locked. Upon opening the vehicle, officials discovered the woman’s body reclined in the driver’s seat. There were no signs of struggle or assault.

A handbag was found on the passenger seat, and a gas stove was located in the car. Additionally, a bottle of lighter fluid was found near the gear shift. It was later confirmed that the car had been rented by the deceased since the afternoon of January 30.

The woman’s 53 year old husband and her daughter arrived at the scene visibly shocked and saddened. The daughter mentioned that she last saw her mother a week ago and was not living with her. She was aware that her mother had some debt but did not expect her to take her own life. The husband, who described his wife as a homemaker, stated she had left to buy groceries at a market on January 30 and had not returned, reported KhaoSod.

Despite efforts to call and message her, she did not respond. The police later informed him of her death.

The body was sent for a detailed autopsy, and an investigation is underway. The family is now preparing to conduct religious rites for the deceased.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

