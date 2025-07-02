Missing woman’s body found in car in Kanchanaburi canal

The body of a woman missing for over a month was discovered in a submerged car in a canal in Kanchanaburi province. Her husband had previously sought help through social media to locate her. Police are now examining CCTV footage for more details.

At noon yesterday, July 1, Police Lieutenant Wanchai Phutthiek, Deputy Inspector of Samrong Police Station, received a report of a car found submerged in an irrigation canal in Ban Sa Setthi village, Ban Mai subdistrict, Tha Muang district, Kanchanaburi province.

Accompanied by Police Colonel Thitikorn Wancharoenphan, the Superintendent of Samrong Police Station, Police Lieutenant Panuwat Kandi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, forensic experts, a doctor from Somdet Phra Sangharaja Hospital, and a rescue team from the Khun Rattanawut Foundation, he went to the site for investigation.

The vehicle’s roof was visible above the water, covered in algae, suggesting it had been underwater for a significant period. A licence plate, 2 กช 3987 Bangkok, was found detached from the vehicle and collected as evidence.

The underwater rescue team from the Khun Rattanawut Foundation discovered a deceased female inside the vehicle. The car, a grey Mitsubishi Pajero with the licence plate 2 กช 3987 Bangkok, belonged to 47 year old Suphanut, known as Tan, who had been missing since June 4.

Her husband, 48 year old Ong-arj, had reported her and the vehicle missing to Police Lieutenant Chaowat Tangkatitham at Mueang Kanchanaburi Police Station on June 6. Ong-arj was contacted to identify the vehicle at the scene, and the body was retrieved for initial examination.

The deceased was confirmed to be Suphanut, whose disappearance had been reported by her husband. Ong-arj was deeply saddened upon identifying his wife’s body, and the discovery deeply affected the onlookers at the scene.

Following the initial examination, the body was sent for an autopsy at the police hospital’s forensic unit to determine the cause of death. Ong-arj will be questioned further at Samrong Police Station to uncover more details.

Suphanut, who worked for a private firm specialising in vehicle loan consultations, refinancing, and title pledges, had been missing with her vehicle since June 4.

Her family had been searching for her on social media. Police are now reviewing CCTV footage from various routes to gather evidence before the incident.

