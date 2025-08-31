Thai police arrest man for smuggling 21 Myanmar migrants

Illegal migration operation intercepted as police act on tip-off

Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, August 31, 2025
In Kanchanaburi, police detained a 32 year old man accused of smuggling 21 illegal migrants from Myanmar. Phuri Lertchaiprachim was apprehended yesterday, August 30, in Dan Makham Tia district with the migrants, following a tip-off about a smuggling operation.

According to Police Major General Songklod Krirkkritaya, commander of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, the arrest occurred after officers received information regarding a migrant smuggling network in tambon Klondo. Police identified three pickup trucks suspected of involvement in the operation.

When police approached, the driver of a Mitsubishi Triton fled, while the driver of a Ford Ranger abandoned the vehicle and escaped into a forest, leaving 11 migrants behind. Police managed to stop an Isuzu D-Max, arresting Phuri, the driver, along with 10 migrants found inside and in the back of the truck.

During interrogation, Phuri, who had a Thai ID, claimed to be a soldier with the Karen National Union, a political group in Myanmar considered a terrorist organisation by the ruling junta. He stated he was hired via Facebook to transport workers for 5,000 baht (US$155).

The migrants, speaking through an interpreter, revealed they each paid 20,000 baht (US$620) to be smuggled into Samut Sakhon for factory work. They had travelled from Yangon, Myanmar, through Dawei, entering Thailand via a natural crossing, reported Bangkok Post.

Phuri faces charges of harbouring and assisting illegal migrants, while the 21 migrants are charged with entering and residing in Thailand without permission.

In similar news, police in Ayutthaya intercepted a pickup truck carrying 30 undocumented Myanmar nationals following a high-speed chase along Asia Highway today, July 29, uncovering a human smuggling network.

Highway Police Subdivision 1 Commander, Police Colonel That Phosuwan, said the chase began after officers were alerted by Police Lieutenant Colonel Supakorn Tangkaprasert, head of Highway Police Station 1.

A joint task force of highway, immigration, and environmental crime officers had been monitoring known smuggling routes when they spotted a suspicious white pickup with a steel cage and tarpaulin cover, often used for transporting produce, being driven recklessly.

