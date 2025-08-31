Thai police arrest man for smuggling 21 Myanmar migrants

In Kanchanaburi, police detained a 32 year old man accused of smuggling 21 illegal migrants from Myanmar. Phuri Lertchaiprachim was apprehended yesterday, August 30, in Dan Makham Tia district with the migrants, following a tip-off about a smuggling operation.

According to Police Major General Songklod Krirkkritaya, commander of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, the arrest occurred after officers received information regarding a migrant smuggling network in tambon Klondo. Police identified three pickup trucks suspected of involvement in the operation.

When police approached, the driver of a Mitsubishi Triton fled, while the driver of a Ford Ranger abandoned the vehicle and escaped into a forest, leaving 11 migrants behind. Police managed to stop an Isuzu D-Max, arresting Phuri, the driver, along with 10 migrants found inside and in the back of the truck.

During interrogation, Phuri, who had a Thai ID, claimed to be a soldier with the Karen National Union, a political group in Myanmar considered a terrorist organisation by the ruling junta. He stated he was hired via Facebook to transport workers for 5,000 baht (US$155).

The migrants, speaking through an interpreter, revealed they each paid 20,000 baht (US$620) to be smuggled into Samut Sakhon for factory work. They had travelled from Yangon, Myanmar, through Dawei, entering Thailand via a natural crossing, reported Bangkok Post.

Phuri faces charges of harbouring and assisting illegal migrants, while the 21 migrants are charged with entering and residing in Thailand without permission.

