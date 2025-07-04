Man found dead in idling car at Udon Thani petrol station

Police probe medical crisis or fumes as possible causes of death

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, July 4, 2025
Man found dead in idling car at Udon Thani petrol station
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Shoppers at a quiet Udon Thani petrol station were left reeling after a grim discovery early this morning: a man found dead inside his car, which had been running non-stop for nearly 17 hours.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Nong Han district after a stunned cleaner raised the alarm.

“I came in at 7am and saw the same black car still parked there with the engine on,” the staff member recounted. “When I looked inside, I couldn’t believe it, he was just lying there.”

Police identified the deceased as 56 year old Pitiphat, a Khon Kaen native. He was found slumped back in the driver’s seat of his black Toyota Vios, the engine still purring.

Inside the vehicle, officers discovered medication believed to be for a chronic illness, as well as signs the man had vomited before losing consciousness.

Police believe the car had been idling since 2pm the previous day.

“The exact cause of death is still under investigation,” a police spokesperson confirmed. “We are exploring two possibilities: a medical emergency linked to his condition or suffocation from prolonged exposure to exhaust fumes in an enclosed space.”

Man found dead in idling car at Udon Thani petrol station | News by Thaiger

The petrol station worker who discovered the body said she had initially noticed the car during her afternoon shift yesterday, July 3, but assumed the driver was resting.

“It was hot, but the windows were up and the air conditioning was probably on,” she said. “I never imagined he wouldn’t wake up.”

The unsettling incident has sparked renewed warnings about the dangers of sitting in a closed vehicle for long periods, even with the air conditioning running.

Police have contacted the deceased’s family in Khon Kaen to arrange for a formal autopsy and to gather more information about his medical history, reported KhaoSod.

Meanwhile, the station has stepped up patrols and is urging staff to check on unattended vehicles more frequently.

“This is a very sad case,” the spokesperson said. “We want to remind everyone that if you feel unwell while driving, pull over safely, turn off the engine, and seek help immediately.”

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
