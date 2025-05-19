Bangkok coffee shop worker gives birth unexpectedly in petrol station toilet

Yesterday, May 18, a 31 year old coffee shop employee, identified as A, unexpectedly gave birth in a toilet at a petrol station located at the entrance of Soi Seri Thai 38, in the Ram Inthra subdistrict of Khan Na Yao district, Bangkok.

The newborn, a baby boy, was discovered in the toilet bowl with the umbilical cord still attached. The infant was alive and was promptly rescued by the rescue team.

Preliminary investigations revealed that A was unaware of her pregnancy, as she had been experiencing regular menstrual cycles. She has two other children and insists she had no intention of abandoning the newborn.

On the day of the incident, she experienced symptoms resembling severe abdominal pain and dizziness, prompting her to use the restroom. To her shock, she unexpectedly delivered the baby into the toilet bowl. Panicked, she returned to her workplace to seek assistance.

Emergency services and police were dispatched following the incident and swiftly arrived at the scene to provide help. A recounted that she went to work as usual but felt severe abdominal discomfort, leading her to the restroom, where the unexpected birth occurred.

Upon realising the baby was silent and still, she was overcome with dizziness and had to leave the restroom to alert her colleagues for help.

As more people, including rescue workers and police, gathered at the restroom, A was too overwhelmed to leave the coffee shop.

When approached by police, she acknowledged the baby was hers, reiterating her unawareness of the pregnancy due to her regular menstrual cycles. She also mentioned her previous pregnancies had similar circumstances, where she had regular cycles, reported KhaoSod.

The newborn was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation while A was also hospitalised at Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital for postpartum care. She affirmed her commitment to her child, stating her intention was never to abandon him, and expressed her shock at the unexpected birth.