Bangkok petrol station ramen row over VAT charge caught on video

A heated showdown erupted at a ramen restaurant in Bangkok when a customer refused to pay VAT on her meal and tried to storm out without settling the bill, only to be stopped by other diners.

The drama unfolded on Sunday, June 8, at a PTT petrol station on Sukasawat Road, where a woman argued loudly with restaurant staff over the 7% VAT included in her bill. The altercation was captured in a TikTok video by a fellow diner, which quickly went viral.

According to the TikTok user @moveforwardlandslide, the woman, visibly upset, argued that the restaurant had overcharged her, claiming the VAT should not have been added to the price.

The total bill amounted to 321 baht, which included 21 baht in VAT on a 300 baht meal.

Despite explanations from the restaurant staff, the woman insisted that the bill should reflect only the cost of the food and drink, refusing to acknowledge the VAT included.

The customer, in a bizarre twist, demanded that the bill be recalculated as if it were a purchase from a 7-Eleven store, where she claimed VAT is not added in the same manner.

The two female staff members working at the restaurant were reportedly distressed by the situation, with one of them visibly trying to calm the customer down. However, the woman remained defiant and refused to pay the full amount.

As she attempted to leave the restaurant without paying, the TikTok user and another diner blocked her exit, insisting that she settle the bill.

After a tense exchange, the customer reluctantly paid up, but not before continuing her rant throughout the transaction, reported Bangkok Post.

The TikTok video has since sparked a wave of online reactions, with many users expressing sympathy for the restaurant staff.

The poster condemned the woman’s behaviour, stating that customers must pay the full amount, including taxes, and publicly criticised her for berating the staff.

In the comments, viewers were quick to support the staff, with some even suggesting the restaurant should consider taking legal action against rude customers who publicly humiliate workers.

The incident has reignited debate over consumer rights and the treatment of service staff, with many calling for greater respect for those working in the service industry.