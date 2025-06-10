Bangkok petrol station ramen row over VAT charge caught on video

Woman refuses to settle bill in full, diners block her exit

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
2 minutes read
Screenshots from @moveforwardlandslide TikTok video

A heated showdown erupted at a ramen restaurant in Bangkok when a customer refused to pay VAT on her meal and tried to storm out without settling the bill, only to be stopped by other diners.

The drama unfolded on Sunday, June 8, at a PTT petrol station on Sukasawat Road, where a woman argued loudly with restaurant staff over the 7% VAT included in her bill. The altercation was captured in a TikTok video by a fellow diner, which quickly went viral.

According to the TikTok user @moveforwardlandslide, the woman, visibly upset, argued that the restaurant had overcharged her, claiming the VAT should not have been added to the price.

The total bill amounted to 321 baht, which included 21 baht in VAT on a 300 baht meal.

Despite explanations from the restaurant staff, the woman insisted that the bill should reflect only the cost of the food and drink, refusing to acknowledge the VAT included.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The customer, in a bizarre twist, demanded that the bill be recalculated as if it were a purchase from a 7-Eleven store, where she claimed VAT is not added in the same manner.

@moveforwardlandslide วันนี้แวะมากินราเมงร้านประจำที่ ปตท. เดินเข้ามาในร้าน ได้ยินเสียงป้าโวยวาย เลยหยิบมือถือขึ้นมาอัดคลิปไว้ ป้าบอกพนักงานในร้านว่าคิดตังค์เกิน พนักงานมีสองคนเป็นผู้หญิง เลยเรียกพนักงานปั๊ม ปตทมาช่วย พนักงาน ปตท. เลยโทรเรียกตำรวจให้มาช่วยจัดการ ในระหว่างรอป้าเค้าก็โวยวาย ด่าพนักงานในร้านสารพัดตามคลิปเลย ผมเลยขอดูบิลจากน้องพนักงาน สรุปบิลคือ ป้าสั่งอาหารมาสองอย่างคือ 190 กับ 95 ค่าน้ำ 15 บาท รวมเป็น 300 บาท vat อีก 21 บาท รวมเป็น 321 บาท ผมดูแล้วถูกแล้ว แต่ป้าบอกน้องพนักงานคิดเงินผิด อะไรคือ Vat ป้างง ช่วงที่ตำรวจยังไม่มาป้าก็พยามจะออกจากร้านไปแต่ไม่ยอมจ่ายตังค์ผมเห็นว่ามันไม่ถูกต้อง ว่าต้องจ่ายตังค์ก่อนเลยไปช่วยกันไว้ แล้วบอกให้ป้าจ่ายเงินก่อนออก สรุปเคสนี้ป้าจ่ายนะครับ 321 บาท จ่ายแบงค์พัน พนักงานทอน 679 บาท ก่อนออกจากร้านไป บอกจะไม่มากินอีก ปล. ก่อนออกจากร้าน ป้าบอกเสื้อป้า 6,000 บาท กางเกง 50,000 บาท ป้ารวยมากๆครับ #มนุษป้า #ดราม่ามนุษย์ป้า #ร้านราเมงแห่งหนึ่ง #ป้าไม่รู้จักvat #การศึกษาสำคัญมากๆ ♬ original sound – ประชาชน คนไทย 🇹🇭

The two female staff members working at the restaurant were reportedly distressed by the situation, with one of them visibly trying to calm the customer down. However, the woman remained defiant and refused to pay the full amount.

As she attempted to leave the restaurant without paying, the TikTok user and another diner blocked her exit, insisting that she settle the bill.

After a tense exchange, the customer reluctantly paid up, but not before continuing her rant throughout the transaction, reported Bangkok Post.

The TikTok video has since sparked a wave of online reactions, with many users expressing sympathy for the restaurant staff.

The poster condemned the woman’s behaviour, stating that customers must pay the full amount, including taxes, and publicly criticised her for berating the staff.

In the comments, viewers were quick to support the staff, with some even suggesting the restaurant should consider taking legal action against rude customers who publicly humiliate workers.

The incident has reignited debate over consumer rights and the treatment of service staff, with many calling for greater respect for those working in the service industry.

Bangkok petrol station ramen row over VAT charge caught on video

