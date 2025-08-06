Army officer found dead in car at Bangkok mall

A 37 year old army officer was found deceased in his car in a shopping mall parking lot in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district. Police discovered the vehicle filled with smoke and a stove beside the driver’s seat. Despite resuscitation efforts, he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The incident occurred today, August 6, around 1.10am, when patrol officers from Bang Khen Police Station noticed the car parked on Thepharak Road, heading towards Phahon Yothin. Smoke was seen emanating from the vehicle at that time.

Officers attempted to approach the vehicle, but the driver, identified as 37 year old army officer A (assumed name), drove away. Police then coordinated with five to six rescue vehicles to follow but lost track of the car until it was later found parked in the shopping mall.

Upon investigation, the officer’s wife and relatives arrived at the scene, visibly distraught. They informed the police that the deceased had been experiencing personal stress, reported KhaoSod.

The wife was invited to Sai Mai Police Station for further questioning, while the body was sent to Bhumibol Hospital’s forensic department for autopsy before being released to the family for religious rites.

In similar news, a woman’s body was found beneath a roadside bus stop shelter along Suwinthawong Road, in the direction of Chachoengsao province, during the evening of August 4.

Police Colonel Pakorn Chukhaw from Min Buri Police Station reported the incident at 7.40pm, prompting the arrival of medical personnel from Police General Hospital and officials from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

The scene was a raised wooden shelter surrounded by overgrown grass. Nearby, a Bangkok-registered Honda Filano motorcycle was parked with a black helmet resting on its mirror.

Inside the shelter, authorities found a bunch of longan fruit. The deceased was identified as 30 year old Kanyarat, an employee at a local convenience store.