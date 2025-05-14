Man apprehended in Bangkok over indecent filming charges

A 34 year old man was apprehended at a condominium in Bang Sue, Bangkok, following an investigation into allegations of indecent acts.

Pirapong was charged under a Nakhon Si Thammarat court warrant for inappropriate behaviour towards people over 15 years old, using force in a public setting, which caused distress and humiliation.

The incident occurred in 2023 when a 30 year old, pseudonymously referred to as A, was using a restroom at a petrol station in Mueang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat. Pirapong allegedly followed him, climbed over a partition, and used his mobile phone to secretly film the victim.

Realising he was being recorded, the victim raised an alarm, prompting the suspect to flee. The victim reported the incident to the local police in Mueang district.

Subsequent investigations identified Pirapong as the culprit. A summons was issued, but both parties could not reach an agreement, leading to Pirapong’s escape.

Consequently, the police sought an arrest warrant, which resulted in his capture. During questioning, Pirapong admitted to witnessing the victim entering the restroom and, captivated by his appearance, decided to film him. The victim’s awareness and subsequent reaction led to a police report, reported KhaoSod.

Despite attempts at negotiation for compensation, no agreement was reached, prompting Pirapong to flee to Bangkok. He further admitted to similar offences in the past, none of which were reported. Pirapong has been transferred to the Mueang district police for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Division arrested a male teacher accused of uploading indecent images of boys under the age of 13. Police have identified five victims so far, some of whom were reportedly exploited for more than 10 years. The arrest occurred on March 5 at Kui Buri Police Station in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The teacher, referred to by the pseudonym A, was summoned for questioning by the cyber police after investigators traced explicit images of young boys shared online.