Rare red-headed krait spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 14, 2026, 3:46 PM
99 1 minute read
Rare red-headed krait spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park | Thaiger
Photo via Dailynews

Key insights from the news

  • A rare red-headed krait, a highly venomous snake, was photographed in Kaeng Krachan National Park on January 13 during a routine patrol.
  • The snake is characterized by its glossy black body and bright red head and tail, and is known for its neurotoxic venom that poses serious risks to humans.
  • Red-headed kraits are typically found in tropical rainforests in Southeast Asia, with sightings being uncommon; they primarily inhabit southern Thailand.
  • In related news, a giant king cobra caused alarm in Trang province by entering a home, attacking another cobra, and was captured after displaying aggressive behavior.

A rare and highly venomous snake was spotted yesterday, January 13, in Thailand’s Kaeng Krachan National Park, after a park ranger photographed it during a routine patrol on Phanoen Thung Mountain.

The snake has been identified as a red-headed krait, a highly venomous species known for its distinctive glossy black body, bright red head and tail, and raised triangular back.

The rare find was reported by Mongkhon Chaipakdee, chief of the national park, who confirmed that the snake was photographed by Busakorn Kantook, an officer stationed at the Phanoen Thung checkpoint.

According to Mongkhon, red-headed kraits inhabit tropical rainforests in Southeast Asia, including Thailand, where they are mostly found in the southern region. Encounters with this species are uncommon, and its venom poses a serious risk to humans.

He added that a bite requires immediate hospital treatment due to the severity of the neurotoxic venom, and there may be no specific antivenom available, reported Dailynews.

The red colouring of the snake’s head and tail acts as a warning signal, indicating its toxicity. It is a nocturnal predator, typically hiding under leaf litter, rotting logs, or near water during the day. Ecologically, the species plays a role in controlling populations of small animals in its habitat.

Among its genus, the red-headed krait is considered the rarest. In Thailand, sightings are most commonly recorded in provinces such as Phetchaburi, Phang Nga, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Yala.

Related Articles

In other news about snakes, a giant king cobra caused panic in Trang province when it entered a home in search of prey, attacking a sizable cobra. Residents were alarmed by the incident and took note of the house number for lottery luck. The king cobra, believed to be a male, measured approximately 3.4 metres and displayed aggressive behaviour throughout the capture, which took about five minutes.

Thaiger QUIZ
Quiz on Rare Snake Sighting in Thailand
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What type of snake was spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park?
  2. 2. When was the red-headed krait photographed?
  3. 3. What is a distinctive feature of the red-headed krait?
  4. 4. What is the primary habitat of the red-headed krait?
  5. 5. What should be done immediately after a bite from a red-headed krait?
  6. 6. How common are encounters with the red-headed krait?
  7. 7. Where are sightings of the red-headed krait most commonly recorded in Thailand?
  8. 8. What role does the red-headed krait play in its ecosystem?
  9. 9. What unusual behaviour did a giant king cobra display in Trang province?
  10. 10. How long was the giant king cobra that caused panic in Trang?

Latest Thailand News
Bus passengers clash after woman criticises driver over delays in traffic jam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bus passengers clash after woman criticises driver over delays in traffic jam

18 seconds ago
Rare red-headed krait spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare red-headed krait spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park

28 minutes ago
Distressed woman walks naked near hospital in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Distressed woman walks naked near hospital in Udon Thani

55 minutes ago
Thai rapist remains at large after drugging and raping 15 year old girl | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai rapist remains at large after drugging and raping 15 year old girl

1 hour ago
Bird of prey spooks locals in Ang Thong with low swoops | Thaiger Thailand News

Bird of prey spooks locals in Ang Thong with low swoops

2 hours ago
People’s Party MP candidate sues Thai woman for staging vote-buying | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate sues Thai woman for staging vote-buying

2 hours ago
Etihad flight rocked by turbulence ahead of Phuket landing | Thaiger Thailand News

Etihad flight rocked by turbulence ahead of Phuket landing

2 hours ago
6 boat workers at Chalong Bay Pier in Phuket tested positive for drugs | Thaiger Phuket News

6 boat workers at Chalong Bay Pier in Phuket tested positive for drugs

3 hours ago
Death toll rises to 22 in Korat train crash after crane collapse | Thaiger Thailand News

Death toll rises to 22 in Korat train crash after crane collapse

4 hours ago
Myanmar man goes on car-smashing rampage in Satun | Thaiger Thailand News

Myanmar man goes on car-smashing rampage in Satun

5 hours ago
At least 4 killed after crane collapses onto train in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

At least 4 killed after crane collapses onto train in Nakhon Ratchasima

5 hours ago
Baby elephant Khao Tom’s journey ends in Suphan Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Baby elephant Khao Tom’s journey ends in Suphan Buri

5 hours ago
Thai man attacks 3 Cambodian nationals after repeated ‘ladyboy’ taunts | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man attacks 3 Cambodian nationals after repeated ‘ladyboy’ taunts

6 hours ago
Cambodians fleeing poverty caught at Thai border in Chanthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodians fleeing poverty caught at Thai border in Chanthaburi

6 hours ago
How is Thailand using virtual reality to train doctors, students, and workers? | Thaiger Technology News

How is Thailand using virtual reality to train doctors, students, and workers?

6 hours ago
Russian mother flies to Pattaya to search for son missing with US$10,000 | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian mother flies to Pattaya to search for son missing with US$10,000

7 hours ago
Naked Belgian man seriously injured after fall from Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

Naked Belgian man seriously injured after fall from Pattaya hotel

22 hours ago
Filipina tourist apologises after viral rant about English in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Filipina tourist apologises after viral rant about English in Thailand

22 hours ago
Russian drug dealers arrested during &#8216;mushroom temple&#8217; raid in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian drug dealers arrested during ‘mushroom temple’ raid in Phuket

23 hours ago
Romance scammer cons Thai widow out of 500k baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Romance scammer cons Thai widow out of 500k baht

24 hours ago
Foreign man assaults train officers sparking retaliation from Thai passengers | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign man assaults train officers sparking retaliation from Thai passengers

24 hours ago
Jealous customer attacks Myanmar man in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Jealous customer attacks Myanmar man in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
Thai woman killed saving colleague from loader accident in Phrae | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman killed saving colleague from loader accident in Phrae

1 day ago
Quick-thinking Thai teen outsmarts call centre scammer in Chai Nat | Thaiger Thailand News

Quick-thinking Thai teen outsmarts call centre scammer in Chai Nat

1 day ago
Thai teacher allegedly abuses autistic, cutting and locking him in locker | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teacher allegedly abuses autistic, cutting and locking him in locker

1 day ago
Environment NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 14, 2026, 3:46 PM
99 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.