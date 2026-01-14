Rare red-headed krait spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park

Key insights from the news Copy A rare red-headed krait, a highly venomous snake, was photographed in Kaeng Krachan National Park on January 13 during a routine patrol.

The snake is characterized by its glossy black body and bright red head and tail, and is known for its neurotoxic venom that poses serious risks to humans.

Red-headed kraits are typically found in tropical rainforests in Southeast Asia, with sightings being uncommon; they primarily inhabit southern Thailand.

In related news, a giant king cobra caused alarm in Trang province by entering a home, attacking another cobra, and was captured after displaying aggressive behavior.

A rare and highly venomous snake was spotted yesterday, January 13, in Thailand’s Kaeng Krachan National Park, after a park ranger photographed it during a routine patrol on Phanoen Thung Mountain.

The snake has been identified as a red-headed krait, a highly venomous species known for its distinctive glossy black body, bright red head and tail, and raised triangular back.

The rare find was reported by Mongkhon Chaipakdee, chief of the national park, who confirmed that the snake was photographed by Busakorn Kantook, an officer stationed at the Phanoen Thung checkpoint.

According to Mongkhon, red-headed kraits inhabit tropical rainforests in Southeast Asia, including Thailand, where they are mostly found in the southern region. Encounters with this species are uncommon, and its venom poses a serious risk to humans.

He added that a bite requires immediate hospital treatment due to the severity of the neurotoxic venom, and there may be no specific antivenom available, reported Dailynews.

The red colouring of the snake’s head and tail acts as a warning signal, indicating its toxicity. It is a nocturnal predator, typically hiding under leaf litter, rotting logs, or near water during the day. Ecologically, the species plays a role in controlling populations of small animals in its habitat.

Among its genus, the red-headed krait is considered the rarest. In Thailand, sightings are most commonly recorded in provinces such as Phetchaburi, Phang Nga, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Yala.

In other news about snakes, a giant king cobra caused panic in Trang province when it entered a home in search of prey, attacking a sizable cobra. Residents were alarmed by the incident and took note of the house number for lottery luck. The king cobra, believed to be a male, measured approximately 3.4 metres and displayed aggressive behaviour throughout the capture, which took about five minutes.