Pattaya salon owner alleges ex-boyfriend breaks in and assaults her

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 17, 2026, 1:52 PM
79
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

A beauty salon owner in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, filed a police complaint today, February 17, alleging that her former boyfriend has continued to harass and threaten her since their breakup, with police now investigating the claims.

The woman, identified as 31 year old A, said she decided to report the matter with Nong Prue Police Station because she wants fair treatment and protection after what she described as ongoing intimidation following their breakup.

A said she previously dated a man, 36 year old Noom, who she said works in real estate and runs a liquor shop and pub bar business in Pattaya.

Photo via Khaosod

She said they were in a relationship for about two years, during which she alleges he began physically assaulting her, including an incident where her arm was broken, after which she left Pattaya to recover in another province.

They ended the relationship in late 2025, but after she returned to work in Pattaya, she was still followed, harassed and assaulted from time to time, she added.

She also accused him of secretly recording private clips during their relationship, then sending and distributing them to shame her, which she said caused serious damage and was a key reason she decided to file a complaint.

Photo via Top News

According to A, the most recent incident happened around midnight on February 13, shortly before Valentine’s Day. She alleged that Noom forced entry into her beauty salon while she was inside and persuaded her to reconcile, but she refused.



As she attempted to call police for help, he allegedly snatched her phone and smashed it, then assaulted and threatened her. A said she tried to resist, but could not overcome his strength and suffered multiple injuries.

She alleged he remained inside the shop until morning, later returned her phone, and then drove away.

A has gathered evidence for further complaints and plans to seek damages over the alleged sharing of private clips and the alleged assaults.

Photo via Top News

“I have talked and ended things before and did not pursue anything, but this time I will take legal action to the fullest. Behaviour like this is not acceptable and should not happen to anyone else,” she said.

Police said they are collecting evidence and investigating the facts to proceed under the legal process, reported Khaosod.

Similarly, back in May last year, a former dancer in Udon Thani told the media she had been violently abused by her boyfriend after a relationship of just two months. The abuse was reportedly so severe that she jumped from a second-floor building while trying to escape.

