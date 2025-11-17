Foreign man fined for strolling naked while visiting Thai wife in Kamphaeng Phet

Yesterday, A foreign man captured the attention of locals after strolling naked through a local market and a convenience store in the northern province of Kamphaeng Phet.

Residents buying groceries at Khlong Lan Market recorded the man calmly walking around without clothes. In the clips shared on social media, bystanders stare in disbelief as the man casually makes a payment at the counter before riding away on his motorcycle, covering his private organ with one hand.

Channel 7 reported that some locals feared the situation could escalate into something dangerous, prompting them to file a complaint with police.

Officers from the Kamphaeng Phet Provincial Tourist Police and the Immigration Bureau later traced the man to the home he shares with his Thai wife. They found him sitting outside wearing only shorts and appearing intoxicated. He admitted he exposed himself while drunk and stressed about personal problems.

His wife told officers she tried to stop him from leaving the house naked, but he insisted he was going to the market to buy cannabis without clothes. She said he drank a case of beer and used ganja before heading out.

The woman revealed that she and her husband have been in a relationship for about 3 years and have a daughter together.

This was the third time he had visited her in Thailand, and he arrived unannounced by coach bus, walking about five kilometres from the terminal to their home. She said he had been stressed and depressed recently and planned to return to his home country for treatment soon.

She added she was worried about their future together as his family disapproved of her. She said she would talk to him when he sobers up and accept whatever the outcome may be.

Police escorted the man to the station and fined him under Section 388 of the Criminal Law for public indecency. While the exact amount was not disclosed, the fine is believed to be less than 5,000 baht under the law.