Belgian man alleges lack of treatment in Thai hospital due to unpaid bill

A Belgian man complained that he was detained in Thai hospital without proper care after he was unable to pay nearly 2 million baht in medical bills following a motorcycle accident that he claims was not his fault.

The case was revealed through a fundraising campaign launched on Steunactie by 16 year old Belgian girl Julie, who is seeking financial help for her injured brother, 27 year old Jeremy Bartholomeus. Julie said she and her family had tried every possible way to raise enough money to cover his medical expenses but were unsuccessful.

According to details shared by Bartholomeus on the fundraising page, the financial crisis began after a motorcycle accident during his holiday in Thailand. He said he had parked his motorcycle on the roadside when another rider, allegedly travelling at more than 100 kilometres per hour, crashed into him.

Bartholomeus reportedly suffered extensive injuries, including a pelvic fracture, damage to the right acetabulum, rupture of the pubic symphysis, subluxation of the left sacroiliac joint, fractures of the right superior and inferior pubic rami, blood in the urine, fractures to the lower limbs, multiple abrasions on both legs, and internal bleeding in several areas.

The Belgian man said he travelled to Thailand with insurance coverage. However, the insurance company refused to pay out, citing alleged fraud. Bartholomeus and his family said they were never informed of what the alleged fraud involved.

Julie said CCTV footage clearly showed that her brother was not at fault in the accident, although Thai authorities reportedly reached a different conclusion. The family did not disclose further details about the legal proceedings related to the crash.

According to the family, Bartholomeus’s total expenses amounted to around 90,000 euros, or approximately 3.3 million baht. This included a hospital bill of about 1.9 million baht, as well as additional costs related to third parties and others involved in the accident, totalling around 1.5 million baht.

Bartholomeus said he managed to pay only 20,000 euros, or roughly 730,000 baht, which exhausted all of his available funds.

Following the financial dispute, Bartholomeus claimed the hospital reduced his treatment and care. He said…

“I’m alone in a room, without any real medical care, rehabilitation, regular dressing changes, or a proper diet. Where I used to take twenty to thirty medications a day, I now sometimes receive only one, or even none at all.

I’m severely physically impaired and can only move very partially, exercising alone in a wheelchair, without medical supervision.”

The case sparked debate among Thai netizens, with some speculating that Bartholomeus may have been riding a motorcycle in Thailand without an international driving licence, which could have led the insurance company to deny the claim.

Meanwhile, some Thai medical professionals commented online that the reduction in treatment may have been due to improvements in Bartholomeus’s condition. Others suggested the hospital may have scaled back care to avoid further costs given his financial situation.

Julie said her fundraising goal was set at 60,000 euros to help cover her brother’s expenses. At the time of reporting, the campaign had reached around 55% of its target, and several Belgian media outlets had begun reporting on Bartholomeus’s situation.