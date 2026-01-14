Thai rapist remains at large after drugging and raping 15 year old girl

Photo via Hone Krasae

Key insights from the news

  • A 52-year-old man drugged and raped a 15-year-old girl in Rayong province, Thailand, in July 2024, and remains at large despite the victim's mother filing a complaint with the police.
  • The rapist threatened the victim and her mother to prevent them from reporting the crime, but the girl disclosed the incident to her mother, prompting legal action.
  • The victim underwent a medical examination, but there has been no update from the police regarding the evidence or investigation progress, leading the mother to seek direct intervention from police leadership.
  • In a related case, a man in Udon Thani was arrested for raping multiple young girls, raising concerns about potential HIV transmission among the victims.

A Thai mother demanded a punishment on a rapist who drugged and sexually assaulted her 15 year old daughter in Rayong province in 2024.

The 52 year old victim’s mother met the commander of the Rayong Provincial Police, Pramote Ngampradit, to seek justice after the rape case had no development since it occurred in July of 2024. The suspect remains at large and continues to threaten to harm her and her daughter.

The mother explained that the rapist had tricked her daughter into drinking water laced with drugs and had sexually abused her while she was under the influence. He then threatened her not to reveal the matter to anyone or report the case to the police.

However, the girl told her mother about the incident, and they filed a complaint against the rapist at Pluak Daeng Police Station. Despite reporting the case to the police, the suspect continued to threaten the victim and her mother.

According to the mother, the rapist, his wife and his mother-in-law came to her home and attacked her daughter. Unable to wait any longer for updates from the police, she decided to seek a swift legal proceeding from the commander.

Drink laced with drugs
Photo by Denys Chaban via Canva

The victim said that she had undergone a medical examination after the sexual assault, in order to submit the results to the police as evidence in the case.

The hospital told her that they would transfer the results of the health check to the police, but she received no update on the receipt of the document or any development in the police investigation.

Related Articles

Pramote promised to order a thorough investigation into the sexual assault and ensure that justice was served. He added that he would contact the officer at Pluak Daeng Police Station about developments in the case and bring the suspect to justice urgently.

Child sex abuse
Photo by doidam10 via Canva

In a similar case involving child sexual abuse, the police arrested a Thai man in Udon Thani for raping at least seven girls aged between four and ten.

The suspect was reportedly HIV-positive because his wife had the virus. This led the victims and their families to worry about sexually transmitted diseases. The man denied the accusation and the police did not confirm the information regarding his HIV status.

