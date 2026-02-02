Chon Buri worker alleges repeated urine attacks by neighbour

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 2, 2026, 11:42 AM
312 1 minute read
Chon Buri worker alleges repeated urine attacks by neighbour | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Dailynews

A factory worker in Chon Buri has called for intervention from officials after allegedly enduring repeated harassment by a neighbour who she claims has been throwing urine behind her room over an extended period.

Yesterday, February 1, reporters visited a dormitory in Village 9 of Thung Sukhla subdistrict, Si Racha district, after receiving a complaint from 25 year old Kanyamas, a resident who works at a factory in the Laem Chabang industrial estate.

Kanyamas claimed her neighbour, an elderly woman living in a house behind the dormitory, had been regularly throwing urine at the back of her unit.

Kanyamas led reporters to the rear of her room, where the kitchen area is located. The area reportedly reeked of a strong, unpleasant odour, to the point that it made daily living increasingly uncomfortable for her.

Chon Buri factory worker at kitchen area behind her dormitory room
Photo via Dailynews

According to Kanyamas, the dispute began after she cooked food in her room, which allegedly caused smells that disturbed the neighbour. In response, dormitory management issued a rule allowing cooking only after 8pm. She said she complied with the new regulation, but the problem continued regardless.

She claimed to have approached the neighbour several times in an attempt to resolve the issue peacefully, but without success. The matter was reported to Laem Chabang Municipality and local police, who initially mediated between the two parties.

The neighbour reportedly admitted to the behaviour and stopped for a while, but later resumed.

Related Articles

Kanyamas said she already filed a police report in 2024, but no significant progress has been made since. She expressed frustration at the ongoing disturbances and called on relevant authorities to take the issue seriously.

Dailynews reported that reporters called out in front of the neighbour’s house in an attempt to seek comment, but received no response.

In similar news, in October last year, a Thai teenager stabbed his Laotian colleague at a car care centre in Bang Na, Bangkok, after the victim allegedly tricked him into drinking urine.

Latest Thailand News
GISTDA takes Thailand closer to space milestone with China | Thaiger Thailand News

GISTDA takes Thailand closer to space milestone with China

8 minutes ago
3 Thai victims injured after 1-tonne traffic sign collapses in Saraburi | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Thai victims injured after 1-tonne traffic sign collapses in Saraburi

31 minutes ago
Pattaya nightlife stalls for Thailand&#8217;s advance voting | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya nightlife stalls for Thailand’s advance voting

49 minutes ago
Russian man jumps from plane after landing at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Aviation News

Russian man jumps from plane after landing at Bangkok airport

1 hour ago
Chon Buri worker alleges repeated urine attacks by neighbour | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri worker alleges repeated urine attacks by neighbour

3 hours ago
Armed thief steals over 10 million baht in gold from Sukhumvit mall | Thaiger Bangkok News

Armed thief steals over 10 million baht in gold from Sukhumvit mall

3 hours ago
Owner demands justice after cat found dead outside neighbour’s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Owner demands justice after cat found dead outside neighbour’s home

3 hours ago
AOT to raise passenger service charge for international flights from May | Thaiger Aviation News

AOT to raise passenger service charge for international flights from May

4 hours ago
Public backlash erupts over ECT mistakes in advance voting | Thaiger Thailand News

Public backlash erupts over ECT mistakes in advance voting

4 hours ago
Teen arrested for fatal stabbing of police officer in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen arrested for fatal stabbing of police officer in Samut Prakan

5 hours ago
Russian men arrested in Bangkok for dismembering compatriot | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian men arrested in Bangkok for dismembering compatriot

5 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man’s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries

23 hours ago
Police hunt suspect after immigration officer&#8217;s fatal stabbing | Thaiger Thailand News

Police hunt suspect after immigration officer’s fatal stabbing

23 hours ago
Cyber police arrest Telegram group admin for child porn distribution | Thaiger Thailand News

Cyber police arrest Telegram group admin for child porn distribution

24 hours ago
Japanese firms in Thailand struggle amid Thai-Cambodian border conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Japanese firms in Thailand struggle amid Thai-Cambodian border conflict

1 day ago
Phuket&#8217;s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month

1 day ago
Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election

1 day ago
Woman exposes lawyer taking secret photos in Chon Buri restroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman exposes lawyer taking secret photos in Chon Buri restroom

1 day ago
Thailand marks Queen Sirikit&#8217;s 100-day memorial with nationwide ceremonies | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand marks Queen Sirikit’s 100-day memorial with nationwide ceremonies

1 day ago
Chon Buri hotel owner confronts police over released Russian youths | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri hotel owner confronts police over released Russian youths

1 day ago
Alcohol ban in effect nationwide today for advance voting | Thaiger Thailand News

Alcohol ban in effect nationwide today for advance voting

1 day ago
Sudden blast injures two Thai soldiers near former conflict zone | Thaiger Thailand News

Sudden blast injures two Thai soldiers near former conflict zone

3 days ago
Truck snags wires and pulls down 70 power poles in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck snags wires and pulls down 70 power poles in Samut Prakan

3 days ago
Filmer criticised for not helping collapsed taxi driver in Ayutthaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Filmer criticised for not helping collapsed taxi driver in Ayutthaya

3 days ago
Chiang Rai family exhumes body after ‘dead’ son walks back home | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai family exhumes body after ‘dead’ son walks back home

3 days ago
Eastern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 2, 2026, 11:42 AM
312 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.