Chon Buri worker alleges repeated urine attacks by neighbour

A factory worker in Chon Buri has called for intervention from officials after allegedly enduring repeated harassment by a neighbour who she claims has been throwing urine behind her room over an extended period.

Yesterday, February 1, reporters visited a dormitory in Village 9 of Thung Sukhla subdistrict, Si Racha district, after receiving a complaint from 25 year old Kanyamas, a resident who works at a factory in the Laem Chabang industrial estate.

Kanyamas claimed her neighbour, an elderly woman living in a house behind the dormitory, had been regularly throwing urine at the back of her unit.

Kanyamas led reporters to the rear of her room, where the kitchen area is located. The area reportedly reeked of a strong, unpleasant odour, to the point that it made daily living increasingly uncomfortable for her.

According to Kanyamas, the dispute began after she cooked food in her room, which allegedly caused smells that disturbed the neighbour. In response, dormitory management issued a rule allowing cooking only after 8pm. She said she complied with the new regulation, but the problem continued regardless.

She claimed to have approached the neighbour several times in an attempt to resolve the issue peacefully, but without success. The matter was reported to Laem Chabang Municipality and local police, who initially mediated between the two parties.

The neighbour reportedly admitted to the behaviour and stopped for a while, but later resumed.

Kanyamas said she already filed a police report in 2024, but no significant progress has been made since. She expressed frustration at the ongoing disturbances and called on relevant authorities to take the issue seriously.

Dailynews reported that reporters called out in front of the neighbour’s house in an attempt to seek comment, but received no response.

