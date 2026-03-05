Chon Buri woman sits on road and throws shoes after argument with boyfriend

A Thai woman faced online criticism after she sat in the middle of a busy road in Chon Buri and threw her shoes following an argument with her boyfriend.

A motorist who witnessed the incident at Khiri Intersection in Samet subdistrict, Chon Buri, recorded the scene and posted the clip on social media. The video was later reposted widely by netizens and news outlets.

The incident was reported to have happened yesterday afternoon, March 4.

In the footage, the woman, wearing a white T-shirt and shorts, is seen standing in the middle of the intersection before suddenly sitting down on the road. She then shook her legs until her shoes came off and threw them in different directions. One shoe narrowly missed a passing motorcyclist.

A man, believed to be her boyfriend, approached and attempted to calm her down, asking her to move away from the roadway. The woman remained upset and was seen hitting him on the arm. The clip ends as the man continues trying to restrain and manage the situation.

After the video spread online, a motorcycle taxi rider who said he witnessed the incident, 56 year old Kornpon Boonnark, spoke to the media and provided further details.

Kornpon said the couple’s motorcycle broke down at the intersection. He said the woman flagged down passing vehicles so her boyfriend could pull the motorcycle to the roadside.

However, Kornpon said the man hesitated to cross because traffic was heavy. He believed this may have been a leading cause of the woman’s tantrum, as seen in the video.

Kornpon added that the man spent about three minutes trying to reconcile with her, after which the pair walked the motorcycle home together.

Online users criticised the woman’s actions as dangerous, saying she could have injured herself or other road users. Others described the clip as amusing, with some saying they had experienced similar arguments with their girlfriends and offering words of encouragement to the man.