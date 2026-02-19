Chinese man seen on CCTV damaging parked car in Chon Buri

Edited photo via CH7 News

A Chinese man was seen on CCTV damaging a parked car outside a dormitory in Na Kluea subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province yesterday, February 18, after an alleged dispute with his girlfriend.

The footage shows the man, who appeared intoxicated, arguing with his girlfriend in front of the dormitory, near a luxury condominium construction project.

Photo via Thairath

As he attempted to get onto a motorcycle, the woman pushed him, after which he began striking and kicking a parked car. At one point, he jumped to kick, but lost his balance and fell. However, he got up and continued to kick the car several more times.

Edited photo via Thairath

The woman later rode the motorcycle back towards him and tried to intervene and stop him.

The car owner reportedly came down from her room to check on the vehicle after the disturbance. She said the rear light was smashed, the side panel was dented, and the car was left with clear footprints.

Moments later, the man, who lives nearby, continued behaving aggressively after the incident. Friends and his girlfriend were seen trying to restrain him and apologising on his behalf.

During the same period, another person reportedly stepped in to mediate and gave assurances to the vehicle owner that the damage would be paid for.

Photo via Thairath

The car owner said she later spoke with the Chinese man, and the issue was resolved after he agreed to pay for all the damage. She said she chose not to pursue legal action, stating that she felt sorry for his girlfriend, who she said was not at fault but had to deal with the consequences of her partner’s actions.

She said the Chinese group was calm afterwards and did not cause further problems for locals.

Nearby residents said the group had caused repeated disruption in the area, with regular drinking and loud noise. They said they want police or Immigration officers to conduct checks in the area to prevent incidents from escalating into more serious crimes.

Elsewhere, a Myanmar national was arrested after allegedly damaging 19 parked vehicles in Satun’s La-ngu district, using stones and later a digging tool. CCTV footage showed him smashing two cars parked outside homes before walking along the roadside and allegedly attacking more vehicles.

