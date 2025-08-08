Toilet drug kitchen busted in Bangkok cannabis snack raid

Bangkok police have uncovered a cannabis snack production house where toilets were used as mixing stations, seizing nearly a million baht’s worth of illegal products—just days after a toddler was hospitalised from eating one of the jellies.

The Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) launched the raid following social media reports that a two year old child had eaten a jelly, become drowsy, and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors confirmed cannabis toxicity alongside acute sinusitis.

CPPD Commander Police Major General Pattanasak Bupphasuwan said the investigation led officers to a three-storey home in Bang Chan subdistrict, Khlong Sam Wa district, Bangkok. The building had been converted into an unlicensed cannabis cultivation and food production site, churning out cannabis-infused jellies and cookies for online sale.

“The toilets were being used for mixing and testing cannabis formulas. The conditions were completely unsanitary.”

Officers seized 481 cannabis and food products valued at 921,200 baht, including 230 heart-shaped cannabis jellies, 162 cannabis cookies, 35 bags of dried cannabis buds (100 grammes each), and 54 cannabis plants with inflorescences.

The suspect, 22 year old Suthiphon (surname withheld), claimed he was merely an employee, responsible for growing and caring for the plants, mixing recipes, and packaging products under instruction from his employer. Prices ranged from 10,000 baht per 100g of dried buds to 30 baht per jelly and 150 baht per cookie. He admitted to selling the products for about two years.

Police say the offences include producing and selling mislabelled food, selling controlled herbs without permission, and possibly producing “impure food,” punishable by fines and up to two years in prison, reported KhaoSod.

Samples have been sent to the Department of Medical Sciences for further testing. Additional charges will follow if drug derivatives are confirmed.

Director-General of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, Dr Somruek Chungsaman, warned that cannabis-laced snacks are particularly dangerous because they appeal to children.

“We must prevent these products from reaching communities and schools.”

Pol. Maj. Gen. Pattanasak vowed continued enforcement.

“We will arrest and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. Cannabis misuse, especially involving children, will not be tolerated.”