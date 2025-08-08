Toilet drug kitchen busted in Bangkok cannabis snack raid

Police seize nearly a million baht in cannabis jellies, cookies, and plants after toddler is hospitalised

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal43 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 8, 2025
146 1 minute read
Toilet drug kitchen busted in Bangkok cannabis snack raid | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Bangkok police have uncovered a cannabis snack production house where toilets were used as mixing stations, seizing nearly a million baht’s worth of illegal products—just days after a toddler was hospitalised from eating one of the jellies.

The Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) launched the raid following social media reports that a two year old child had eaten a jelly, become drowsy, and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors confirmed cannabis toxicity alongside acute sinusitis.

CPPD Commander Police Major General Pattanasak Bupphasuwan said the investigation led officers to a three-storey home in Bang Chan subdistrict, Khlong Sam Wa district, Bangkok. The building had been converted into an unlicensed cannabis cultivation and food production site, churning out cannabis-infused jellies and cookies for online sale.

“The toilets were being used for mixing and testing cannabis formulas. The conditions were completely unsanitary.”

Toilet drug kitchen busted in Bangkok cannabis snack raid | News by Thaiger

Officers seized 481 cannabis and food products valued at 921,200 baht, including 230 heart-shaped cannabis jellies, 162 cannabis cookies, 35 bags of dried cannabis buds (100 grammes each), and 54 cannabis plants with inflorescences.

Toilet drug kitchen busted in Bangkok cannabis snack raid | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Toilet drug kitchen busted in Bangkok cannabis snack raid | News by Thaiger

The suspect, 22 year old Suthiphon (surname withheld), claimed he was merely an employee, responsible for growing and caring for the plants, mixing recipes, and packaging products under instruction from his employer. Prices ranged from 10,000 baht per 100g of dried buds to 30 baht per jelly and 150 baht per cookie. He admitted to selling the products for about two years.

Police say the offences include producing and selling mislabelled food, selling controlled herbs without permission, and possibly producing “impure food,” punishable by fines and up to two years in prison, reported KhaoSod.

Samples have been sent to the Department of Medical Sciences for further testing. Additional charges will follow if drug derivatives are confirmed.

Toilet drug kitchen busted in Bangkok cannabis snack raid | News by Thaiger

Toilet drug kitchen busted in Bangkok cannabis snack raid | News by Thaiger

Toilet drug kitchen busted in Bangkok cannabis snack raid | News by Thaiger

Director-General of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, Dr Somruek Chungsaman, warned that cannabis-laced snacks are particularly dangerous because they appeal to children.

“We must prevent these products from reaching communities and schools.”

Pol. Maj. Gen. Pattanasak vowed continued enforcement.

“We will arrest and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. Cannabis misuse, especially involving children, will not be tolerated.”

Latest Thailand News
Toilet drug kitchen busted in Bangkok cannabis snack raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

Toilet drug kitchen busted in Bangkok cannabis snack raid

43 minutes ago
Thai monks busted at Phuket temple for meth use | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai monks busted at Phuket temple for meth use

1 hour ago
Thai businessman and activist secures bail after arrest on firearms, drugs and assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai businessman and activist secures bail after arrest on firearms, drugs and assault

1 hour ago
Chinese man surrenders after armed standoff in Pattaya store | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man surrenders after armed standoff in Pattaya store

2 hours ago
Motorcycle rider killed on Phuket’s deadly Coconut Grove curve | Thaiger Phuket News

Motorcycle rider killed on Phuket’s deadly Coconut Grove curve

3 hours ago
10 year old Canadian girl drowns off Kata Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

10 year old Canadian girl drowns off Kata Beach in Phuket

3 hours ago
Pattaya beach blitz on rogue boats and pushy vendors | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya beach blitz on rogue boats and pushy vendors

3 hours ago
Thai Airways soars with 12 billion baht profit in Q2 | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways soars with 12 billion baht profit in Q2

4 hours ago
Bangkok toll booths go free for Mother’s Day travel | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok toll booths go free for Mother’s Day travel

4 hours ago
Cambodia delays Thailand&#8217;s call for landmine clearance and scam crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia delays Thailand’s call for landmine clearance and scam crackdown

4 hours ago
Furious dad drags Chon Buri tattoo shop to cops | Thaiger Pattaya News

Furious dad drags Chon Buri tattoo shop to cops

4 hours ago
Loan sharks arrested after shutting down debtors&#8217; phones over unpaid loans | Thaiger Thailand News

Loan sharks arrested after shutting down debtors’ phones over unpaid loans

5 hours ago
Jet ski heroes drag tourist from Phuket rip current (video) | Thaiger Phuket News

Jet ski heroes drag tourist from Phuket rip current (video)

5 hours ago
Thailand tempest: Heavy rain set to drench Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand tempest: Heavy rain set to drench Bangkok

5 hours ago
Tough times hit Thai cinema as viewers cut back | Thaiger Business News

Tough times hit Thai cinema as viewers cut back

21 hours ago
Tomorrowland confirmed for Pattaya’s Wisdom Valley in 2026 | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tomorrowland confirmed for Pattaya’s Wisdom Valley in 2026

21 hours ago
Pattaya empowers teens with ‘Happy School’ workshops | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya empowers teens with ‘Happy School’ workshops

22 hours ago
&#8216;Journeys from City to Sea&#8217; with the Autograph Collection Hotels in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

‘Journeys from City to Sea’ with the Autograph Collection Hotels in Thailand

22 hours ago
3 Chinese and 2 Laotian arrested for livestreaming sex from Pattaya pool villa | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Chinese and 2 Laotian arrested for livestreaming sex from Pattaya pool villa

22 hours ago
Chinese steel surge pressures Thai manufacturers | Thaiger Business News

Chinese steel surge pressures Thai manufacturers

22 hours ago
Busted: Korean-Chinese call centre gang raided in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Busted: Korean-Chinese call centre gang raided in Chon Buri

23 hours ago
Thai taxi rider exposes passenger’s sexual advancements, gets harassed online | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai taxi rider exposes passenger’s sexual advancements, gets harassed online

23 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia strike border truce in Malaysia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia strike border truce in Malaysia

23 hours ago
Daughter seeks accountability after mother injured by shattered glass door | Thaiger Thailand News

Daughter seeks accountability after mother injured by shattered glass door

24 hours ago
Phang Nga worker’s leg mangled in shrimp pond horror (video) | Thaiger South Thailand News

Phang Nga worker’s leg mangled in shrimp pond horror (video)

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCannabis NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal43 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 8, 2025
146 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x