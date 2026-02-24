Russian and Thai suspects held over alleged mule-account scam

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: February 24, 2026, 1:49 PM
Russian and Thai suspects held over alleged mule-account scam
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

Yesterday, February 23, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) launched an operation in Chon Buri over suspected cross-border scam activity, alleging a Russian man and a Thai woman used mule accounts in Pattaya and Sattahip to move millions of baht.

The operation was led by the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) under the CIB. Officers said the investigation identified a group of Russian suspects working with a Thai woman and operating from Pattaya and Sattahip.

Photo via MGR Online

The group was alleged to have travelled to withdraw cash from mule accounts. Investigators monitored the network’s movements closely before the Chon Buri Provincial Court approved arrest warrants for two suspects.

One suspect was identified as 35 year old Serge Kabarov, a Russian national. He was arrested at a condominium in Soi Boonkanjana 5, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

The second suspect, identified as 20 year old Sasiwimon, was arrested in front of a health massage shop in Moo 2, Na Jomtien subdistrict, Sattahip district, Chon Buri. Officers seized nine ATM cards, three mobile phones and one laptop as evidence.

Russian and Thai suspects held over alleged mule-account scam
Photo via MGR Online

Investigators alleged that the two suspects were involved in entering false information into a computer system, deceiving people into transferring money, and arranging mule accounts to receive proceeds from the fraud.

Khaosod reported that the funds were then quickly withdrawn and dispersed in cash.

After the arrests, officers informed the suspects of the charges and their legal rights before taking them into custody. The suspects were then handed to investigators at Nong Kham Police Station to face legal proceedings.

According to police, both suspects denied all allegations.

Similarly, back in November last year, cyber police arrested a Russian man accused of cheating the 70 year old owner of a well-known Chinese-Thai herbal medicine company out of more than 11 million baht through an investment scam, after launching a sting operation.

