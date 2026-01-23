Elderly driver smashes into Trat factory, blames gear failure

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 23, 2026, 2:35 PM
183 1 minute read
Elderly driver smashes into Trat factory, blames gear failure | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Workpoint 23

An 80 year old man accidentally crashed his car into a bottled water factory in Trat province yesterday after allegedly experiencing a gear malfunction that left him unable to brake.

The incident took place at a water factory located in a small alley in Ban Nong Bua, Wang Krachae subdistrict. CCTV footage captured the moment a black sedan entered the premises before veering into several parked motorcycles and then smashing into large water tanks and the factory wall.

Police were called to the scene and found the front of the vehicle severely damaged, with shattered glass and broken water bottles scattered across the ground. Some debris was even lodged on the car’s roof and bonnet.

A total of seven motorcycles, belonging to factory staff, parked along the fence were damaged in the crash, but no injuries were reported.

Damaged sedan and motorcycles at water factory in Trat after crash involving elderly driver
Photo via CH7 News

The driver, identified as 80 year old Mitr, was found waiting at the scene and cooperated with authorities. He told officers that he had gone out to eat noodles and was leaving the restaurant when the automatic gear system appeared to malfunction.

According to his account, the car would not shift gears, and the brakes failed, causing him to steer into a side alley and into the factory compound to avoid causing harm elsewhere.

Police from Mueang Trat Police Station reviewed the CCTV footage and recorded the incident as part of their investigation. No charges were filed at the time of reporting.

Related Articles
Damaged sedan and motorcycles at water factory in Trat after crash involving elderly driver
Photo via CH7 News

CH7 News reported that Mitr’s relatives later arrived at the scene and contacted his wife, who was in another province. They assured factory staff and employees that compensation for damages to the property and motorcycles would be arranged.

Similarly, two secondary school students were injured after a car driven by a 92 year old man collided with their motorcycle while turning into a side street in Sai Noi district, Nonthaburi.

Thaiger QUIZ
Car Crash into Water Factory Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. How old is the driver involved in the incident?
  2. 2. What malfunction did the driver experience?
  3. 3. Where did the incident occur?
  4. 4. What did the driver do to avoid causing harm?
  5. 5. What was damaged during the crash?
  6. 6. What did the police find at the scene?
  7. 7. What was the driver doing before the incident?
  8. 8. What type of vehicle was involved in the accident?
  9. 9. What did Mitr's relatives assure the factory staff?
  10. 10. Were any injuries reported as a result of the crash?

Latest Thailand News
Elderly driver smashes into Trat factory, blames gear failure | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly driver smashes into Trat factory, blames gear failure

2 hours ago
Scam suspects on holiday caught by AI-powered cameras in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Scam suspects on holiday caught by AI-powered cameras in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thailand tourism at a tipping point as regional rivals surge, TTF 2026 warns | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand tourism at a tipping point as regional rivals surge, TTF 2026 warns

3 hours ago
Finnish tourist&#8217;s stolen AirPods lead to drug bust on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Finnish tourist’s stolen AirPods lead to drug bust on Koh Pha Ngan

4 hours ago
Thai travellers targeted in rising visa scam wave, VFS warns | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai travellers targeted in rising visa scam wave, VFS warns

5 hours ago
Young Finnish girl rescued from alleged captivity in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Thailand News

Young Finnish girl rescued from alleged captivity in Sa Kaeo

6 hours ago
Drunken Brit and Thai woman caught in steamy act on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunken Brit and Thai woman caught in steamy act on Pattaya Beach

7 hours ago
Taiwanese and Thai tourists brawl at Chiang Rai’s White Temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwanese and Thai tourists brawl at Chiang Rai’s White Temple

23 hours ago
Khon Kaen Zoo unveils endangered red-shanked douc langur | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen Zoo unveils endangered red-shanked douc langur

23 hours ago
Thai police accused of groping 14 year old girl while drunk | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police accused of groping 14 year old girl while drunk

23 hours ago
Meatball chase goes wrong as dog gets stuck in car rim | Thaiger Thailand News

Meatball chase goes wrong as dog gets stuck in car rim

24 hours ago
Missing British man found dead in Bangkok hotel after donation appeal | Thaiger Pattaya News

Missing British man found dead in Bangkok hotel after donation appeal

24 hours ago
Cha-am cracks down on abandoned buildings to boost tourist safety | Thaiger Thailand News

Cha-am cracks down on abandoned buildings to boost tourist safety

1 day ago
Mysterious unidentified woman taken into police care in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Mysterious unidentified woman taken into police care in Rayong

1 day ago
3 Thai children set homeless on fire and film incident as trophy | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Thai children set homeless on fire and film incident as trophy

1 day ago
Woman attacked in broad daylight near Platinum Mall in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman attacked in broad daylight near Platinum Mall in Bangkok

1 day ago
Singha Park Chiang Rai celebrates 10th anniversary of International Balloon Fiesta with grand showcase of 30+ balloons from 13 nations | Thaiger Events

Singha Park Chiang Rai celebrates 10th anniversary of International Balloon Fiesta with grand showcase of 30+ balloons from 13 nations

1 day ago
Foreign man slammed for flying drone, scaring Khao Yai elephants | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign man slammed for flying drone, scaring Khao Yai elephants

1 day ago
Norwegian tourist warned after naked beach incident in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Norwegian tourist warned after naked beach incident in Pattaya

1 day ago
Iranian man arrested for illegally running pharmacy in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iranian man arrested for illegally running pharmacy in Pattaya

1 day ago
Ruangkrai challenges Mongkolkit’s four husbands policy | Thaiger Thailand News

Ruangkrai challenges Mongkolkit’s four husbands policy

1 day ago
Laotian housemaid suspected in murder of employer in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Laotian housemaid suspected in murder of employer in Bangkok

1 day ago
Young man dies after fall from BTS Phahon Yothin station | Thaiger Bangkok News

Young man dies after fall from BTS Phahon Yothin station

1 day ago
13 foreigners arrested in romance scam crackdown in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

13 foreigners arrested in romance scam crackdown in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Hero K9 dog rewarded after quick Hua Hin murder arrest | Thaiger Crime News

Hero K9 dog rewarded after quick Hua Hin murder arrest

1 day ago
Eastern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 23, 2026, 2:35 PM
183 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.