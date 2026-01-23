Elderly driver smashes into Trat factory, blames gear failure

An 80 year old man accidentally crashed his car into a bottled water factory in Trat province yesterday after allegedly experiencing a gear malfunction that left him unable to brake.

The incident took place at a water factory located in a small alley in Ban Nong Bua, Wang Krachae subdistrict. CCTV footage captured the moment a black sedan entered the premises before veering into several parked motorcycles and then smashing into large water tanks and the factory wall.

Police were called to the scene and found the front of the vehicle severely damaged, with shattered glass and broken water bottles scattered across the ground. Some debris was even lodged on the car’s roof and bonnet.

A total of seven motorcycles, belonging to factory staff, parked along the fence were damaged in the crash, but no injuries were reported.

The driver, identified as 80 year old Mitr, was found waiting at the scene and cooperated with authorities. He told officers that he had gone out to eat noodles and was leaving the restaurant when the automatic gear system appeared to malfunction.

According to his account, the car would not shift gears, and the brakes failed, causing him to steer into a side alley and into the factory compound to avoid causing harm elsewhere.

Police from Mueang Trat Police Station reviewed the CCTV footage and recorded the incident as part of their investigation. No charges were filed at the time of reporting.

CH7 News reported that Mitr’s relatives later arrived at the scene and contacted his wife, who was in another province. They assured factory staff and employees that compensation for damages to the property and motorcycles would be arranged.

