Elderly woman injured in Sattahip crash as police review dashcam

An elderly woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car yesterday morning, February 23, on Sukhumvit Road in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, with police reviewing dashcam footage as part of the investigation.

Sattahip Police Station received a report at about 7.20am that a car had struck a pedestrian on a bridge on the inbound side towards Sattahip. Officers coordinated with rescue workers and paramedics to attend the scene.

At the scene, responders found an elderly woman, later identified as 83 year old Chaluay, unconscious and unresponsive. Rescue workers began CPR and called in a medical team from Abhakornkiartiwong Hospital at the Sattahip Naval Base.

The woman was then transported to Somdet Phra Nang Chao Sirikit Hospital, Naval Medical Department, for further treatment. Responders treated the case as urgent due to the severity of her condition.

A short distance away, a bronze-grey Honda City was found stopped at the scene with damage visible at the front of the vehicle consistent with a collision. The driver, identified as Rattirod, remained at the location to give a statement to police.

In her initial account, Rattirod told officers she was driving to take her child to school when, after reaching the bridge, the pedestrian stepped into the road suddenly.

Sattahip News reported that she said she was unable to brake in time, resulting in the collision, prompting her to alert officials.

Dashcam footage reportedly captured the crash, showing the elderly woman crossing the bridge before the car hit her.

Sattahip Police Station said they will examine the dashcam video and continue collecting evidence from the scene as they proceed with legal steps.

