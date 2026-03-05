Chinese man found hanging in Chon Buri with wounds and stun gun marks

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 5, 2026, 4:32 PM
202 1 minute read
Photo via MGR Online

Police are investigating the death of a Chinese man whose body was found hanging near a railway track in Chon Buri, with three handwritten suicide notes. His wounds and bruises are consistent with an assault and possible use of a stun gun.

A construction contractor, 41 year old Ekkapoj Nundee, found the body while working near the Khao Talo railway track. Ekkapoj said he was assigned to spray water on a nearby road to reduce dust from renovation work. He noticed the body after finishing and preparing to leave.

He said he was shocked and took time to compose himself before calling Bang Lamung Police Station to report the discovery.

Police said the deceased appeared to be a Chinese man aged between 30 and 40. His body was hanging from a steel beam under a roof covering a hotel’s motorcycle parking area next to the railway track.

Chinese man body hung near Chon Buri railway track
Photo via MGR Online

He was wearing a dark blue T-shirt, elephant-pattern trousers and white trainers. Police estimated he died between six and 12 hours before he was found.

Officers said no identification documents were found on the man. Three letters written in Chinese were found in his trouser pocket and were described as suicide notes. ThaiRath reported the letters stated…

“To my family, I’m sorry. Please contact Chinese embassy and parents for me. Please bring me home.”

Photo via MGR Online

During an initial examination, police said the man had multiple wounds and bruises. His face was swollen, and there were numerous black marks on his legs that were believed to be caused by a stun gun. Burn marks were also found on his back. Forensic staff believed the injuries occurred two to three days before the man’s death.

Police said the death has not been confirmed as a suicide. Investigators plan to question people in the area and review security camera footage to establish the man’s identity and determine the cause of death.

The body was sent to Police General Hospital in Bangkok for a detailed autopsy.

Photo via MGR Online

Chinese man found hanging in Chon Buri with wounds and stun gun marks

Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.