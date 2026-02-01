Police hunt suspect after immigration officer’s fatal stabbing

Immigration officer fatally stabbed near BTS Chang Erawan

February 1, 2026
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Samut Prakan are currently pursuing a suspect following the fatal stabbing of an immigration officer.

The incident occurred near the U-turn close to the BTS Chang Erawan station in Pak Nam, Mueang district today, on February 1.

Upon receiving the alert, police from Mueang Samut Prakan coordinated with investigative officers, as well as emergency medical services from Samut Prakan Hospital and the municipal rescue unit, to respond to the scene.

They discovered 29 year old Police Lance Corporal Sutthiwut Hoklang from the Immigration Division in Udon Thani lying on the road with a stab wound to his right rib cage. Medical personnel attempted to resuscitate him and administered cardiac stimulants before rushing him to Samut Prakan Hospital.

Nearby, they found his grey Honda Civic with the driver’s door open.

Shortly thereafter, Samut Prakan Hospital announced Sutthiwut’s death. Initial investigations revealed that the assailant, who acted alone, fled on a black and red Honda Wave 110 motorcycle towards Bang Duan before police arrived.

Police hunt suspect after immigration officer's fatal stabbing | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Witnesses, including a bystander who intervened, reported that the victim had been driving straight towards Samrong when the altercation occurred. The victim, allegedly intoxicated, nearly collided with the other party, leading to a verbal dispute.

Despite apologising, the situation escalated to a physical confrontation. The attacker, armed with a knife, stabbed the officer before escaping on a motorcycle.

One bystander noted that the victim appeared disoriented and unable to communicate effectively, eventually collapsing and hitting his head on the pavement. Another witness corroborated this account, stating that the victim swerved his vehicle as if to hit a pillar while the suspect was making a U-turn.

Police hunt suspect after immigration officer's fatal stabbing | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The victim then exited his vehicle to apologise, resulting in the ensuing altercation and attack.

Investigators from the Mueang Samut Prakan police station are examining the scene, gathering witness statements, and reviewing CCTV footage to track down the suspect and proceed with legal action, reported by Khaosod.

