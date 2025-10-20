Navy officer jumps off dormitory to escape alleged rape attempt by senior officer

A young navy officer jumped from the fourth floor of a dormitory in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri, claiming he was escaping a rape attempt by a senior officer.

Rescuers from the Sawang Rojanathamsathan Sattahip Foundation were alerted to a serious fall at a dormitory within the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) premises in Sattahip, Chon Buri, at about 3am yesterday, October 19. The rescue team then coordinated with Sattahip Police Station for investigation.

At the scene, rescuers found a 20 year old navy officer lying on the grass in front of the building with severe injuries. His right arm and left leg were broken, and he appeared terrified. Rescue workers provided first aid before rushing him to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital.

According to the initial statement given to police, the injured officer claimed that a senior navy officer attempted to sexually assault him inside his room. The senior allegedly kissed him despite his attempts to resist.

The young officer stated that he chose to end his life rather than live with the trauma, so he jumped from the fourth-floor balcony to escape.

Police reported the incident to the RTN for a joint investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage in the area to ensure fairness to all parties.

RTN Assistant Spokesperson Captain Nara Kunthotom said the Navy is fully aware of the case and has ordered relevant departments to urgently assist the injured officer and conduct a thorough investigation.

Captain Nara also provided an update on the officer’s condition, stating that he is now stable but requires close medical care for some time due to a fractured spine and broken arm and leg.

He emphasised that the RTN upholds basic human rights and has zero tolerance for any form of harassment or abuse. If the investigation confirms any wrongdoing or assault, the Navy will impose the most severe disciplinary action against those responsible, without exception.