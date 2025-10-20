Navy officer jumps off dormitory to escape alleged rape attempt by senior officer

Royal Thai Navy promises swift, transparent probe into sexual assault allegations

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin30 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, October 20, 2025
126 1 minute read
Navy officer jumps off dormitory to escape alleged rape attempt by senior officer | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

A young navy officer jumped from the fourth floor of a dormitory in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri, claiming he was escaping a rape attempt by a senior officer.

Rescuers from the Sawang Rojanathamsathan Sattahip Foundation were alerted to a serious fall at a dormitory within the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) premises in Sattahip, Chon Buri, at about 3am yesterday, October 19. The rescue team then coordinated with Sattahip Police Station for investigation.

At the scene, rescuers found a 20 year old navy officer lying on the grass in front of the building with severe injuries. His right arm and left leg were broken, and he appeared terrified. Rescue workers provided first aid before rushing him to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital.

According to the initial statement given to police, the injured officer claimed that a senior navy officer attempted to sexually assault him inside his room. The senior allegedly kissed him despite his attempts to resist.

Navy officer escapes rape attempt in Chon Buri
Photo via DailyNews

The young officer stated that he chose to end his life rather than live with the trauma, so he jumped from the fourth-floor balcony to escape.

Police reported the incident to the RTN for a joint investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage in the area to ensure fairness to all parties.

Thai soldier jumps off dormitory to escape rape by senior officer
Photo via ThaiRath

RTN Assistant Spokesperson Captain Nara Kunthotom said the Navy is fully aware of the case and has ordered relevant departments to urgently assist the injured officer and conduct a thorough investigation.

Related Articles

Captain Nara also provided an update on the officer’s condition, stating that he is now stable but requires close medical care for some time due to a fractured spine and broken arm and leg.

rape attempt forced navy official to jump off 4th floor
Photo via ThaiRath

He emphasised that the RTN upholds basic human rights and has zero tolerance for any form of harassment or abuse. If the investigation confirms any wrongdoing or assault, the Navy will impose the most severe disciplinary action against those responsible, without exception.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya woman slashes her own throat after argument with foreign boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya woman slashes her own throat after argument with foreign boyfriend

4 seconds ago
Navy officer jumps off dormitory to escape alleged rape attempt by senior officer | Thaiger Thailand News

Navy officer jumps off dormitory to escape alleged rape attempt by senior officer

30 minutes ago
Chinese tourist falls from hotel balcony in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist falls from hotel balcony in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima landlord seeks tenant after rental mess | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima landlord seeks tenant after rental mess

21 hours ago
Illegal gambling and e-cigarette URLs surge in 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal gambling and e-cigarette URLs surge in 2025

22 hours ago
Homeless couple&#8217;s indecent act in Pattaya bar causes local concern | Thaiger Pattaya News

Homeless couple’s indecent act in Pattaya bar causes local concern

23 hours ago
Police seize 4.4 million meth pills at Thailand-Myanmar border | Thaiger Thailand News

Police seize 4.4 million meth pills at Thailand-Myanmar border

23 hours ago
Phuket pushes for stricter cannabis rules to protect tourism image | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket pushes for stricter cannabis rules to protect tourism image

1 day ago
Tragic delay: blocked ambulance leads to patient&#8217;s death in Krabi | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragic delay: blocked ambulance leads to patient’s death in Krabi

1 day ago
Boy with ADHD taken to police after toy gun incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Boy with ADHD taken to police after toy gun incident

1 day ago
Monk killed in pet dispute at Nakhon Pathom temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk killed in pet dispute at Nakhon Pathom temple

1 day ago
Taiwanese trio busted at Bangkok airport with rare wildlife | Thaiger Bangkok News

Taiwanese trio busted at Bangkok airport with rare wildlife

2 days ago
Bogus doctor arrested in Pattaya clinic raid after repeat offences | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bogus doctor arrested in Pattaya clinic raid after repeat offences

2 days ago
Monk saves debt-ridden couple in South Thailand bridge rescue | Thaiger South Thailand News

Monk saves debt-ridden couple in South Thailand bridge rescue

2 days ago
Thailand tourists face 100k fine for toxic sunscreen on reefs | Thaiger Environment News

Thailand tourists face 100k fine for toxic sunscreen on reefs

2 days ago
Water woes: Phuket MP calls for urgent fix as crisis worsens | Thaiger Phuket News

Water woes: Phuket MP calls for urgent fix as crisis worsens

2 days ago
9 Thais arrested for illegal border crossing from Cambodia | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

9 Thais arrested for illegal border crossing from Cambodia

2 days ago
Southern drug kingpin arrested hiding out in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Southern drug kingpin arrested hiding out in Bangkok condo

2 days ago
Stoned shopkeeper arrested after knife rampage in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Stoned shopkeeper arrested after knife rampage in Chon Buri

2 days ago
Late-night blaze guts Phuket home in suspected power fault | Thaiger Phuket News

Late-night blaze guts Phuket home in suspected power fault

2 days ago
Storm topples giant tree, crushes police cars in Ayutthaya | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Storm topples giant tree, crushes police cars in Ayutthaya

2 days ago
Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage

2 days ago
Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row | Thaiger Politics News

Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row

2 days ago
Israeli tourist caught stealing donation envelope in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Israeli tourist caught stealing donation envelope in Pattaya

2 days ago
Storm alert: Thundershowers and rough seas hit Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Thundershowers and rough seas hit Thailand

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin30 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, October 20, 2025
126 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.