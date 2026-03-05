Thai man attacks mechanic with samurai sword over motorcycle repair dispute

Petch Petpailin Published: March 5, 2026, 2:19 PM
Thai man attacks mechanic with samurai sword over motorcycle repair dispute | Thaiger
Photo via The Pattaya News

Police in Chon Buri arrested a Thai man for attacking a motorcycle repairman with a samurai sword, leaving the victim needing 27 stitches and suffering an ear injury that was nearly severed.

Officers from Bang Lamung Police Station arrested the suspect, 53 year old Anucha Boonthawon, yesterday, March 4, and seized a one-metre samurai sword. Police said the attack took place at a rented room at about 10.30pm on Monday, March 2.

Police said Anucha went to the accommodation and argued with the victim, 24 year old motorcycle repairman Nopparit Saemmueang. The suspect was reportedly angry that Nopparit could not fix a braking issue on his son’s motorcycle.

The argument escalated into an assault, police said. Anucha allegedly struck Nopparit on the head with the sword, cutting his ear and almost severing it. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and later filed a complaint with police.

Police said the suspect later went to the victim’s workplace, a motorcycle garage, which is reportedly situated on a piece of land owned by Anucha.

Thai man attacks repairman with samurai sword
Photo via The Pattaya News

At the garage, Anucha complained to the owner about the victim’s work and the motorcycle problem, and allegedly threatened to shut the shop, according to reports.

After his arrest, Anucha said he was angry about the failed repair. He claimed he tried to minimise the injuries by using the edge of the sword rather than the sharp side. He also admitted to using crystal meth before the incident, police said.

Regarding the incident at the garage, Anucha said he was too angry to control himself and did not intend to force his tenant to leave.

Samurai sword attack in Chon Buri
Photo via The Pattaya News

Samurai sword cases made headlines previously. In July 2024, a Thai soldier killed his girlfriend with a samurai sword at an apartment in Bangkok, with the woman found with the sword lodged in her chest. The suspect was later arrested and refused to speak about a motive.

In another case that year, a Thai police officer attacked his wife with a samurai sword during a dispute linked to a love triangle. The report said the attack happened after the woman discovered his affair.

