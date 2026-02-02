Thailand News | Political parties aim to improve conditions for sex workers before election, Phuket’s iconic Big Buddha viewpoint readies to welcome visitors again

Today we’ll be talking about pledges from political parties to support sex workers amid ongoing elections, a Russian man going buck-wild on a Bangkok-bound flight, and a little later they say that French is the most romantic language, and apparently that translates into exhibitionism in the form of a Tuk-Tuk fook in Phuket.

Several Thai political parties have publicly voiced support for better rights and protections for sex workers ahead of the February 8 election, recognising the large informal workforce in the industry. Figures from multiple parties, including Pheu Thai and the Democrats, gathered at a forum in Bangkok’s entertainment district to discuss policy changes. They stressed the need to shift from outdated laws that criminalise sex work towards reforms that grant workers legal recognition and social benefits. Critics argue current regulations foster corruption and leave many without basic labour protections. The dialogue represents one of the most prominent recent engagements between mainstream politics and sex worker advocacy.

Authorities in Thailand are actively searching for a suspect believed to have killed an immigration officer in a stabbing incident at the Bangkok BTS station in Chang Erawan. The officer was attacked during what was described as an operational duty when the suspect turned violent. Emergency services responded and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, prompting outrage in law enforcement circles. Police have released limited details but are pursuing leads with support from multiple units. The incident has raised concerns over officer safety and violent resistance during immigration enforcement actions.

A Russian man on a flight from Vietnam to Bangkok caused serious disruption during the journey, reportedly acting erratically and refusing to comply with cabin crew instructions. Passengers said he ran in and out of a lavatory repeatedly and made loud, incoherent statements mid-air. Upon arrival at Don Mueang International Airport, immigration officers deemed him unfit for entry due to his behaviour and intoxication. He was denied entry under Thai immigration standards and sent back to Vietnam on the next available flight. Witness accounts painted a chaotic picture, with safety concerns prompting swift action by authorities.

A woman in Chon Buri exposed a lawyer for allegedly taking covert photographs of her in a restroom, sparking public backlash. The incident was shared on social media, leading to calls for accountability and a complaint with authorities. Details suggest the legal professional exploited a moment of vulnerability, breaching privacy and ethical standards. Local authorities are investigating the claims as outrage grows among commenters. The case has reignited debates about personal privacy and professional conduct.

A widely shared video showed a French couple engaging in sexual activity inside the back of a moving tuk-tuk along Patong Hill in Phuket, triggering strong online reactions. The footage captured the pair undressed and seemingly unconcerned about other vehicles or public exposure during their journey. Social media users criticised the display as disrespectful to Thai norms and worried about its impact on Phuket’s image as a tourist destination. There has been debate over whether existing laws were broken and what penalties, if any, should apply. The incident followed similar reports of inappropriate tourist behaviour in public spaces earlier in the season.

Japanese firms operating in Thailand have reported difficulties linked to recent tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border. Supply chain disruptions and security concerns have affected manufacturing and logistics, according to business representatives. Some companies have considered shifting operations or delaying investments as uncertainty persists. Industry associations are appealing for clearer guidance and risk mitigation measures from both governments. The situation underscores how geopolitical friction can ripple into regional commerce and foreign investment decisions.

After a period of renovation, Phuket’s popular Big Buddha viewpoint is set to reopen later this month to tourists and locals alike. Improvement works focused on safety, accessibility, and enhancing the visitor experience around the large statue landmark. The site had been closed temporarily to allow workers to complete upgrades without disruptions. Local tourism officials have indicated the refreshed venue will contribute to the island’s broader tourism recovery. Residents and visitors have expressed enthusiasm about the refreshed attraction’s return.

Communities across Thailand held ceremonies and memorial events marking 100 days since the passing of Queen Sirikit, a revered figure in the country. The observances included traditional rituals, cultural activities, and public remembrances reflecting her influence and legacy. Officials encouraged people to participate in reflective activities and pay their respects. Many temples and public spaces were adorned to honour her memory during the period of national mourning. The respectful nationwide response highlighted the deep affection and historical importance of the late Queen to Thai society.