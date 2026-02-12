Prison-trained ‘doctor’ busted for illegal penile procedures

February 12, 2026
Edited photo made with photo from MGR Online

A man was arrested in Si Racha, Chon Buri, today, February 12, for allegedly operating as an unlicensed doctor and running an illegal clinic from his home, where he offered penile enhancement procedures to clients he contacted through TikTok.

Officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division, acting under the direction of senior commanders, detained the suspect, identified as 38 year old Thanat, at his residence.

The arrest followed complaints that a non-medical individual had been advertising pearl implants, filler injections, enlargement procedures and circumcisions via a TikTok account named “Chang Bew Modify”.

Photo via Khaosod

The procedures involved inserting foreign objects into male genitalia, which officials warned could lead to inflammation, infection and long-term complications if carried out by unqualified individuals in unlicensed premises.

When officers arrived at the house, they found Thanat allegedly in the process of injecting a male client to enlarge his genitalia.

The bedroom of the property had been used as a makeshift operating room, with no evidence of properly sanitised medical equipment. He was immediately taken into custody.

Police seized 683 round pearl beads of various sizes, five boxes of Neuramis Volume Lidocaine filler, wound cleaning saline solution, 136 surgical blades, syringes, suturing needles and other related equipment, totalling more than 977 items.

Seized medical equipment including pearl beads, filler injections and surgical blades from illegal clinic in Chon Buri
Photo via MGR Online

Thanat was charged with practising medicine without registration or a licence and operating a medical facility without permission.

During questioning, Thanat admitted that he did not possess a medical licence and that the premises had not been registered as a clinic.

He told officers that he had learned how to perform pearl implantation and enlargement procedures from fellow inmates while serving time in prison on a previous criminal conviction.

After his release, he began offering the services about two years ago. He charged 500 baht per pearl bead, 1,700 baht per cubic centimetre of filler, 2,000 baht for a 10cc tube of wax injections, 6,000 baht for a “Benz” incision procedure, 6,500 baht for circumcision and 10,000 baht for corrective surgery.

Photo via MGR Online

Thanat said he had seven to eight clients per month and earned between 40,000 and 50,000 baht monthly. He also admitted to selling pearl implantation kits online for 1,500 baht per set.

The suspect was handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings.

Police Lieutenant General Natsak Chewanasai, Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, warned that pearl implantation and genital enlargement are matters of personal preference with no medical benefit and may result in severe infection or even permanent dysfunction.

The public was urged not to trust individuals posing as doctors or illegal clinics, and offenders were warned that police would continue to pursue such cases, reported Khaosod.

Similarly, previously in October last year, Bangkok police arrested a Thai man for illegally offering penis enlargement services to clients. He was found advertising his services on TikTok and performing illegal procedures inside his car.

