Armed thief steals over 10 million baht in gold from Sukhumvit mall

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 2, 2026, 11:28 AM
308 2 minutes read
Armed thief steals over 10 million baht in gold from Sukhumvit mall | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด่น

Police successfully identified a suspect in a late-night robbery at a gold shop inside a shopping mall on Soi Sukhumvit 50 in Bangkok, in which gold accessories worth more than 10 million baht and around 170,000 baht in cash were stolen.

The commander of Metropolitan Police Division 5, Wittawat Chinkham, told the media that the robbery took place at around 11.35pm on Saturday, January 31, when four female employees were preparing to close the shop for the night.

According to the workers’ statements, the gold shop officially closed at 10pm. The workers admitted that they left a small gap under the front door, which they said was part of their usual routine.

The employees were inside the shop completing the daily sales journal when the suspect reportedly entered through the gap beneath the door.

The staff told police that the thief threatened them with a gun and then poured fuel at the front of the shop, warning that he would set fire to the entire shopping mall if they refused to hand over the gold.

Gold robbery mall in Sukhumvit 50 Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด่น

Fearing for their lives and the safety of others in the building, the workers complied, giving the suspect gold accessories and cash before he fled the scene.

Initial police assessments estimated that the stolen gold was worth more than 10 million baht, along with approximately 170,000 baht in cash. However, Wittawat later told Channel 7 that the value of the missing gold accessories could be as high as 13 million baht. The exact amount of losses remains under investigation.

Related Articles

A review of security camera footage revealed that the suspect had entered the shopping mall shortly after 10pm and wandered around the area for about an hour before committing the robbery. After the crime, he escaped from the scene on a motorcycle.

Gold shop robbery Bangkok mall
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด่น

Police have since identified the suspect and are preparing to request an arrest warrant. Investigators also believe that the man may not have acted alone and are continuing inquiries to determine whether others were involved in planning or assisting with the robbery.

The four employees present at the shop during the incident also drew police attention due to the fact that the front door was left partially open. All four denied any involvement in the crime, insisting that leaving a small gap under the door was standard practice. They remain under police questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

In addition to pursuing the suspect, police plan to hold discussions with the Gold Traders Association to explore improved security measures for gold shops nationwide, particularly as gold prices remain high and the risk of similar crimes increases.

Latest Thailand News
GISTDA takes Thailand closer to space milestone with China | Thaiger Thailand News

GISTDA takes Thailand closer to space milestone with China

8 minutes ago
3 Thai victims injured after 1-tonne traffic sign collapses in Saraburi | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Thai victims injured after 1-tonne traffic sign collapses in Saraburi

31 minutes ago
Pattaya nightlife stalls for Thailand&#8217;s advance voting | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya nightlife stalls for Thailand’s advance voting

49 minutes ago
Russian man jumps from plane after landing at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Aviation News

Russian man jumps from plane after landing at Bangkok airport

1 hour ago
Chon Buri worker alleges repeated urine attacks by neighbour | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri worker alleges repeated urine attacks by neighbour

3 hours ago
Armed thief steals over 10 million baht in gold from Sukhumvit mall | Thaiger Bangkok News

Armed thief steals over 10 million baht in gold from Sukhumvit mall

3 hours ago
Owner demands justice after cat found dead outside neighbour’s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Owner demands justice after cat found dead outside neighbour’s home

3 hours ago
AOT to raise passenger service charge for international flights from May | Thaiger Aviation News

AOT to raise passenger service charge for international flights from May

4 hours ago
Public backlash erupts over ECT mistakes in advance voting | Thaiger Thailand News

Public backlash erupts over ECT mistakes in advance voting

4 hours ago
Teen arrested for fatal stabbing of police officer in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen arrested for fatal stabbing of police officer in Samut Prakan

5 hours ago
Russian men arrested in Bangkok for dismembering compatriot | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian men arrested in Bangkok for dismembering compatriot

5 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man’s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries

23 hours ago
Police hunt suspect after immigration officer&#8217;s fatal stabbing | Thaiger Thailand News

Police hunt suspect after immigration officer’s fatal stabbing

23 hours ago
Cyber police arrest Telegram group admin for child porn distribution | Thaiger Thailand News

Cyber police arrest Telegram group admin for child porn distribution

24 hours ago
Japanese firms in Thailand struggle amid Thai-Cambodian border conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Japanese firms in Thailand struggle amid Thai-Cambodian border conflict

1 day ago
Phuket&#8217;s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month

1 day ago
Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election

1 day ago
Woman exposes lawyer taking secret photos in Chon Buri restroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman exposes lawyer taking secret photos in Chon Buri restroom

1 day ago
Thailand marks Queen Sirikit&#8217;s 100-day memorial with nationwide ceremonies | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand marks Queen Sirikit’s 100-day memorial with nationwide ceremonies

1 day ago
Chon Buri hotel owner confronts police over released Russian youths | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri hotel owner confronts police over released Russian youths

1 day ago
Alcohol ban in effect nationwide today for advance voting | Thaiger Thailand News

Alcohol ban in effect nationwide today for advance voting

1 day ago
Sudden blast injures two Thai soldiers near former conflict zone | Thaiger Thailand News

Sudden blast injures two Thai soldiers near former conflict zone

3 days ago
Truck snags wires and pulls down 70 power poles in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck snags wires and pulls down 70 power poles in Samut Prakan

3 days ago
Filmer criticised for not helping collapsed taxi driver in Ayutthaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Filmer criticised for not helping collapsed taxi driver in Ayutthaya

3 days ago
Chiang Rai family exhumes body after ‘dead’ son walks back home | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai family exhumes body after ‘dead’ son walks back home

3 days ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 2, 2026, 11:28 AM
308 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.