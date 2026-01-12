Chinese real estate agent robbed at scissor-point in Pattaya

Key insights from the news Copy A Chinese real estate agent, Yang Wang, was robbed at scissor-point in Pattaya while driving a man she believed was a potential buyer to view a property.

The suspect, a 30-year-old Chinese man named Gong, threatened Wang with scissors, bound her with duct tape, stole her smartphone, and transferred money from her WeChat account.

Wang managed to escape from the moving car after it crashed into a concrete wall, prompting her to call for help from nearby residents.

Police are actively pursuing the suspect based on Wang's detailed report, treating the incident as a robbery involving a weapon.

A Chinese woman working as a real estate agent in Pattaya was robbed at scissor-point early today, January 12, while driving a man she believed to be a potential buyer to view a property.

The victim, identified as 35 year old Yang Wang, told police that the incident occurred after she picked up a man who had contacted her earlier to arrange a house viewing.

The man, who introduced himself as Gong, also a Chinese national, accompanied her to see the property and later asked for a ride back.

While driving through Phatthanakan 4 Road in Nongprue, the man allegedly pulled out a pair of scissors and pressed them against Wang’s waist, ordering her to keep driving. He then forced her to park behind a housing project and move to the back seat, where he used duct tape to bind her arms and torso.

The suspect reportedly took Wang’s Huawei smartphone, worth around 20,000 baht, and demanded the password to her WeChat account. He then transferred nearly 7,000 Chinese yuan, approximately 31,000 baht, from her account, before attempting to flee the scene in her vehicle.

However, his escape was interrupted when a resident approached the car and warned him about parking restrictions. The suspect panicked and tried to speed off, but the victim, still partially bound, fought back inside the moving car, causing it to crash into a concrete wall.

The woman managed to escape from the wrecked car despite having duct tape wrapped around her body. She called for help from nearby residents, prompting the suspect to abandon the vehicle and flee on foot.

Wang later filed a report at Nongprue Police Station just after midnight. Police say they are now pursuing a 30 year old Chinese man based on the details she provided, including his name and contact history from their earlier real estate discussions.

The case is being treated as robbery involving a weapon. Police have urged anyone with information to come forward, reported The Pattaya News.

