Chinese Tourist robbed after night with Pattaya bar girl

Woman disappears without a trace as police launch theft investigation

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 7, 2025
Picture courtesy of ค้นข่าวnews Facebook

A Chinese tourist’s night out in Pattaya turned sour after he woke up alone in his hotel room to discover that 8,000 baht had vanished, along with the woman he had brought back from a local beer bar.

At around 11.06pm yesterday, August 6, Jiang Peng, a 38 year old Chinese national, filed a complaint with Police Sub-Lieutenant Kittipong Thalaengkan of Pattaya City Police Station. Jiang reported that he had been the victim of theft at a daily-rent accommodation near Pattaya Beach in Nong Prue sub-district, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

According to Jiang, speaking through an interpreter, he had visited a beer bar in Soi Pattaya Beach 6 the previous night. There, he met an attractive woman, and the two hit it off quickly. After spending some time together, he invited her back to his room to continue their evening.

 

However, when Jiang awoke later that afternoon, the woman was gone without a trace. Initially, he didn’t suspect anything unusual.

But upon checking his belongings, he realised 8,000 baht (US$250) in cash had disappeared. Convinced that the woman had taken the money, he headed straight to the police station to file an official complaint.

Pol. Sub-Lt. Kittipong conducted a detailed interview and forwarded the case to Police Colonel Anake Srathongyu, superintendent of Pattaya Police. Investigators have been dispatched to the area to gather evidence and identify the woman in question. She will be called in for questioning to ensure a fair and transparent investigation for all parties involved, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Na Jomtien police scored a win after arresting a 40 year old Thai man accused of stealing a Russian tourist’s belongings right under his nose.

The incident unfolded as 45 year old A, a Russian national, was enjoying a swim near a resort in Na Jomtien, Sattahip, Chon Buri. He had left his valuables, including a Google Pixel 8 smartphone, driver’s licence, two credit cards, and his hotel key card, on a nearby table, assuming they’d be safe while he relaxed in the water.

