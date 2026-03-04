Pattaya taxi rider leaves transwoman abandoned after sex and theft

A Thai transwoman accused a motorcycle taxi rider of coercing her into sexual activity before stealing her belongings and leaving her on a secluded road in Pattaya on Monday, March 2.

The 34 year old transgender complainant, identified only as Mayu, filed a report at Mueang Pattaya Police Station at about 1.15am yesterday. She told police the incident happened at around 4am on Monday.

Mayu said she lost a gold ring, a Samsung Galaxy A6 mobile phone valued at about 3,000 baht, and 20 baht in cash.

According to Mayu, she had been drinking heavily after visiting an entertainment venue on Pattaya Walking Street and travelled home with the motorcycle taxi rider. She later realised the rider was not following the usual route.

She said the rider took her to a dark, isolated road, later identified as Soi Nong Mai Kaen 7 in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district.

Mayu alleged the rider told her he was aroused and asked her to perform a hand job, promising he would take her home afterwards. She said she feared for her safety and claimed she suggested they go to her condominium instead, but the rider refused and insisted it happen on the roadside.

Mayu stated that the rider sped off with her belongings after the sexual assault, leaving her without money or a phone. She said she walked until she found help from locals living nearby.

Mayu said police were called to the scene, but because she was heavily intoxicated, officers told her to return home and file the complaint the next day.

Police said they are reviewing available CCTV footage to identify and track down the motorcycle taxi rider.

A similar case was reported in Bangkok in February, when police arrested a taxi driver for taking an intoxicated passenger to a love hotel and raping her when she was unable to defend herself.

The driver claimed that he had not intended to commit the crime, but he “did not know what an evil spirit had possessed him that night.”