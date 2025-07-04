Siam Piwat and Huawei join forces to woo Chinese tourists

Huawei users get instant perks from 150 partners with ONESIAM

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
July 4, 2025
Thailand’s tourism industry is pulling out all the stops to win over high-spending visitors in an increasingly fierce global travel market. Now, a blockbuster partnership between Siam Piwat Group and tech titan Huawei promises to transform the way Chinese tourists experience the Land of Smiles.

Siam Piwat, the powerhouse behind retail icons like Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM, has teamed up with Huawei to launch the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card. The card is designed to deliver “experiences beyond expectations” by connecting with Huawei’s HarmonyOS system, which boasts more than 400 million users in China.

Amporn Chotiratchakul, Managing Director of Business Support at Siam Piwat, called the move a milestone.

“One of the key strategies of Siam Piwat Group in driving the business to grow and create sustainability is collaboration with business partners, both domestic and international, to create new experiences that exceed expectations,” she said.

The ONESIAM Global Visitor Card will allow Huawei smartphone users to sign up instantly via single sign-on. Cardholders will unlock exclusive privileges with over 150 partner companies, including Thai Airways, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Kempinski Hotels, Merlin Entertainments, and Grab.

Zhao Ye, Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Asia Pacific at Huawei, said the project is perfectly timed.

“The lifestyle of the new generation of Chinese travellers is looking for convenience, premium and unique experiences. The integration of data, technology and content will greatly enhance the experience of travellers who care about their unique lifestyles.”

Beyond shopping perks, the card offers travel information, digital coupons, emergency assistance and tailored promotions designed to feel like having a personal assistant in your pocket. Huawei also plans to introduce Quick App, Petal Ads and Skytone to support Siam Piwat’s marketing and make it easier to reach Chinese tourists, reported Money and Banking Online.

Amporn said the partnership aims to create “an ecosystem of shared success.”

“We will move forward with the power of our partners who share the same vision to create an experience that is different and beyond expectations.”

Thailand’s government is backing the initiative as a model for public-private cooperation.

Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Thapanee Kiatpaiboon praised Siam Piwat as a trailblazer for its innovative approach in attracting quality tourists and strengthening the country’s economy.

