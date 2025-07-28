Nongprue police arrest drug dealer in undercover sting operation

Crackdown disrupts local narcotics network

In a coordinated operation on July 27, 2025, led by Banglamung District Chief Patcharapat Sritanyanon, a 24 year old drug dealer, Thanawat Suksamai, known as Two, was arrested in Nongprue, Chon Buri.

The sting operation took place in a rented room in Soi Khao Talo 8, where Thanawat was found with 37.3 grams of ketamine, 0.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and various drug paraphernalia, including a scale and plastic zip-lock bags.

The operation, under the direction of Wanchai Wannaprom, head of the district’s administrative division, was a collaborative effort involving local officials and officers from Nongprue Police Station. Officers Kamphrai Laosaen, Nathaphop Yomjinda, Natthawat Sophonsewatsilp, and Tharit Janchareun participated in the task force.

The arrest followed intelligence gathered after a drug user was detained on July 26, leading to an undercover operation aimed at Thanawat, who was noted for supplying drugs to local youths, especially those in hostess bars.

An undercover agent facilitated a sting by arranging to purchase 5,000 baht (US$154) worth of ketamine from Thanawat. Initially cautious, Thanawat sought to verify the buyer but eventually agreed to the transaction.

Following the exchange of drugs and marked cash, the agent signalled the task force to move in, leading to Thanawat’s arrest without any resistance. A search of his room revealed additional drugs in plain view, which were confiscated along with the marked 5,000 baht.

During the interrogation, Thanawat admitted to the charges, confessing that the drugs were his. He shared that after a failed attempt at running a mala business, he resorted to drug dealing for financial reasons.

He mentioned that his primary clientele comprised young bar workers and claimed that a larger drug stash belonged to a friend he could no longer reach. Expressing regret, Thanawat warned others against getting involved with drugs, reported The Pattaya News.

Thanawat was subsequently handed over to Nongprue Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings. Efforts to dismantle drug networks in the Banglamung area continue, with a focus on preventing the spread of narcotics among the local youth.

