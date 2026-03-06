Russian man arrested for processing and selling cannabis products in Pattaya

Pattaya police yesterday, March 5, arrested a 27 year old Russian man for processing and selling cannabis products without a permit near Jomtien Beach.

Chon Buri Immigration Police said officers received a tip-off that a foreigner was processing and distributing cannabis products in the area. Police raided a rented house near the beach and found the Russian tenant, Ivan Lisovoi, inside.

During the search, officers found Lisovoi processing cannabis flowers and selling cannabis products to people nearby, particularly foreign tourists. Police reported that he could not produce a permit, leading to his arrest.

Officers seized what they described as a large quantity of cannabis products and equipment, including 48 packs of dried cannabis, an oven, a fridge, three crates of plastic packaging material, and 13 other pieces of processing tools.

Police charged Lisovoi under Section 46 of the Act on Protection and Promotion of Traditional Thai Medicine for selling or processing controlled herbs without permission. The offence carries a penalty of up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

The arrest follows other recent cases involving Russian nationals and alleged drug offences. Last week, police on Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani arrested a Russian man for possessing multiple types of drugs after officers stopped him for driving at high speed.

In January, two Russian nationals were arrested in Phuket for allegedly operating a Mushroom Temple, offering magic mushrooms to clients. The suspects claimed the substance could help manage stress and support mental healing.

A Russian woman linked to the Phuket operation escaped arrest. Officers have not provided further updates on efforts to locate her.

In November last year, police in Phuket arrested two Russian nationals after tracking drug sale QR code stickers that were placed on utility poles in several areas of the province.