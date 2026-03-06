Two Brits injured after fight with muscular foreign man in Pattaya

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: March 6, 2026, 2:06 PM
Two Brits injured after fight with muscular foreign man in Pattaya
Edited photo made with photo from Siam Chon News

Police were called to a brawl in Pattaya early this morning, March 5, after reports that foreign tourists had been involved in a physical altercation, leaving two British men injured.

Pattaya City Police received the report at 6.30am today about a fight in an alley off Pattaya Walking Street in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chonburi.

Patrol officers and rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation went to the scene to investigate.

Police found a crowd of tourists at the scene and two British men unconscious by the roadside. The first man, 29 year old Lutfi, had a dislocated hip, a cut to his left eyebrow and abrasions. The second man, aged about 25 to 30, had a head wound and abrasions and was reportedly heavily intoxicated.

Rescue workers provided first aid before taking both injured men to Pattaya Patmakhun Hospital.

The other party, reportedly a tall and muscular foreign man of unknown nationality, aged about 30 and wearing a grey sleeveless shirt, stayed at the scene and spoke with police.

He said the injured group attacked him first and that he acted in self-defence. Police then took him to Pattaya City Police Station to record his details.

The confrontation reportedly began when a group of foreigners ran out of a beer bar and chased one another into the street. Witnesses said the injured group, believed to include two or three people, tried to attack the larger man, who was with a Thai girlfriend, but he managed to fend them off.

Bystanders also recorded video of the incident, which reportedly shows two to three British men chasing and punching the larger man in a crowded area.

During the scuffle, Lutfi reportedly ran into a parked enclosed pickup truck and fell to the ground. Bystanders then stepped in and called the police.

Police said the injured men had not yet filed a complaint. The other man was questioned, his details recorded, and he was later released.

Siam Chon News reported that police will call both sides in once the injured men recover to proceed under legal procedures.

In similar news, back in late January, three British men attacked an American man on Soi Buakhao in Pattaya before the two sides later settled the dispute. A video widely shared on Thai social media shows the three men repeatedly kicking the man until he lost consciousness in the middle of the road.

