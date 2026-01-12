Thailand Privilege Card awards Friends of Thailand memberships to three international Muay Thai Fighters

Thailand Privilege Card Co., Ltd. (TPC), operator of the Thailand Privilege membership programme under the supervision of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), continues to reinforce Thailand’s image not only as a world-class tourism destination but also as a premier destination for long-term residency.

Most recently, TPC presented the Friends of Thailand membership card to three foreign fighters from the Rajadamnern World Series 2025.

Manatase Annawat, President of Thailand Privilege Card, recently revealed the presentation of the Friends of Thailand cards as a collaboration between Thailand Privilege Card and Rajadamnern Stadium.

The programme supports foreign nationals who have a passion for Muay Thai and serves as a gratitude for their role in promoting Muay Thai to an international audience.

As individuals who contribute significantly to promoting Muay Thai and Thai culture globally, TPC presented the special membership card under the title Friends of Muay Thai – Friends of Thailand to three international fighters in the following categories:

Best International Fighter (Male): Karl Tannian, the champion of Rajadamnern World Series 2025

Karl Tannian, the champion of Rajadamnern World Series 2025 Best International Fighter (Female): Barbara Aguiar, the champion of Rajadamnern World Series 2025

Barbara Aguiar, the champion of Rajadamnern World Series 2025 Best International Rising Star: Marie Ruumet, the Rajadamnern World Series 2025

As Muay Thai is considered one of Thailand’s key soft powers that resonates with people worldwide, the three fighters are equally recognised as important figures who help spread the charm of Thai culture, attracting travellers, sports fans, and those interested in long-term residency.

Beyond granting Thailand Privilege membership to offer a distinctive long-term living experience in Thailand for the three award-winning fighters, this collaboration also represents a proactive communication effort to expand awareness among international audiences.

The initiative promotes Thailand Privilege products and benefits through multiple channels, including LED media at Rajadamnern Stadium and live broadcasts reaching over 200 countries worldwide. This effort further strengthens Thailand’s positioning as a leading global destination for sports tourism.

The Friends of Thailand membership is a special category granted to distinguished individuals as a gesture of appreciation for their contributions to promoting Thailand’s positive image.

The members will receive a special five-year temporary visa, along with exclusive privileges from Thailand Privilege Card, including airport welcome and assistance services, priority immigration lanes, access to VIP airport lounges, and Airport limousine transfers.

Members also enjoy extensive lifestyle privileges through the company’s partners, covering health and wellness services, spas, retail outlets, restaurants, and hotels, supporting a high-quality lifestyle in Thailand.

To date, the company has presented the Friends of Thailand to a total of 75 individuals who have contributed to Thailand.

These include foreign volunteers from the Tham Luang cave rescue mission in Chiang Rai, as well as famous artists and actors such as Sonu Sood, a renowned Bollywood actor, producer, model, and philanthropist, who was also appointed Honorary Tourism Consultant to the TAT.

Additionally, the privilege has also been granted to Abhishek Rao, a Bollywood film director, to help promote and stimulate tourism in the Indian market.

Just two years prior, the company had also presented membership cards to the winners of the Rajadamnern World Series boxing competition 2023.

