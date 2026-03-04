Thai man sets himself on fire after repeated love rejection

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 4, 2026, 2:21 PM
109 2 minutes read
Thai man sets himself on fire after repeated love rejection | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

Pattaya rescuers yesterday, March 3, saved a Thai man who set himself on fire outside a dormitory in Pattaya, following repeated rejection of his romantic advances.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Borribun Dhammastan Foundation went to a one-storey dormitory and found the injured man, identified as 44 year old Boonlert, outside room four.

DailyNews reported that Boonlert had burns covering about 30 to 40% of his body. Rescuers gave first aid before taking him to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital.

A neighbour, 59 year old Puthong, told rescuers that Boonlert worked as a chauffeur for lottery vendors with disabilities and that she also used his service. She said that on the day of the incident, Boonlert arrived after parking his white Ford sedan and spoke to her about being distressed over love.

Heartbroken Thai man sets himself on fire
Photo via DailyNews

Puthong said Boonlert then poured cooking oil over himself and attempted to set himself alight, but the fire did not ignite. She said she listened and tried to calm him, but he remained upset.

According to Puthong, Boonlert left briefly and later returned with fuel, poured it over himself and set himself on fire. He screamed and fell to the ground. Puthong said she was unable to assist because of her disability so called the rescue team.

Officers from Nong Prue Police Station later arrived to investigate. Police said Boonlert fell in love with a female lottery vendor who was one of his passengers. He had expressed his feelings and tried to develop a relationship, but she repeatedly rejected him. He felt neglected and stressed and then harmed himself.

Related Articles
Thai man attempted to commit suicide after love rejection
Photo via ThaiRath

Police said they planned to question Boonlert when his condition improved. No update on his condition was made public.

A similar case was reported in Bangkok in September last year when a 21 year old Thai man set himself on fire on a road beneath Sena Nikhom BTS station. Witnesses managed to put out the flames but were unable to save him. The motive of his suicide was suspected to be a conflict with his girlfriend.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man sets himself on fire after repeated love rejection | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man sets himself on fire after repeated love rejection

24 minutes ago
Pattaya taxi rider leaves transwoman abandoned after sex and theft | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi rider leaves transwoman abandoned after sex and theft

1 hour ago
The definitive beachfront deal: The Panora Estuaria set to dominate Pattaya’s 2026 property market | Thaiger Property

The definitive beachfront deal: The Panora Estuaria set to dominate Pattaya’s 2026 property market

2 hours ago
Suspect says he stole British woman&#8217;s bag to support two wives | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspect says he stole British woman’s bag to support two wives

2 hours ago
Thai man burned to death after abduction involved 9 suspects | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man burned to death after abduction involved 9 suspects

3 hours ago
Irish man jailed for 218 months over forged passport offences | Thaiger Thailand News

Irish man jailed for 218 months over forged passport offences

4 hours ago
Pattaya Bolt driver caught on viral video kicking foreign man | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya Bolt driver caught on viral video kicking foreign man

4 hours ago
Long queues at Suvarnabhumi linked to check-in malfunction | Thaiger Thailand News

Long queues at Suvarnabhumi linked to check-in malfunction

5 hours ago
Indian jet ski rider hits Russian woman in swimming zone off Pattaya beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian jet ski rider hits Russian woman in swimming zone off Pattaya beach

5 hours ago
Anutin announces 15-day cap on diesel price at 29.94 baht per litre | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin announces 15-day cap on diesel price at 29.94 baht per litre

6 hours ago
Mongkolkit pitches white-skin injections and flying cars for Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Mongkolkit pitches white-skin injections and flying cars for Bangkok

2 days ago
Influencer seeks refund over botched 400,000 baht nose surgery in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Influencer seeks refund over botched 400,000 baht nose surgery in Bangkok

2 days ago
Thai ex-wife of ASOS co-founder seeks child custody after his death | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai ex-wife of ASOS co-founder seeks child custody after his death

2 days ago
2 Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders kidnaps, rapes teenage girl | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders kidnaps, rapes teenage girl

2 days ago
Tiger raids boar pen near Kamphaeng Phet homes, patrols sent | Thaiger Thailand News

Tiger raids boar pen near Kamphaeng Phet homes, patrols sent

2 days ago
Thailand readies evacuation plan after US-Israel Iran strikes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand readies evacuation plan after US-Israel Iran strikes

2 days ago
Makha Bucha Day 2026: What is it and why is it observed in Thailand? | Thaiger Travel Guides

Makha Bucha Day 2026: What is it and why is it observed in Thailand?

2 days ago
Bangladeshi woman arrested in Phuket Airport with cocaine and fake documents | Thaiger Phuket News

Bangladeshi woman arrested in Phuket Airport with cocaine and fake documents

2 days ago
Suvarnabhumi flight cancellations hit 32 amid Israel-Iran unrest | Thaiger Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi flight cancellations hit 32 amid Israel-Iran unrest

2 days ago
British and French nationals injured after intervening in Pattaya brawl | Thaiger Pattaya News

British and French nationals injured after intervening in Pattaya brawl

2 days ago
Two Ugandan women arrested in Koh Pha Ngan prostitution sting | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Ugandan women arrested in Koh Pha Ngan prostitution sting

2 days ago
Thai woman marries 2 Austrian men in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman marries 2 Austrian men in Buriram

2 days ago
Norwegian retirees lodge complaint over Chon Buri housing project | Thaiger Thailand News

Norwegian retirees lodge complaint over Chon Buri housing project

2 days ago
2 Indian men held for luring 3 victims into prostitution in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Indian men held for luring 3 victims into prostitution in Pattaya

2 days ago
4 Brits arrested in safe robbery at Thai-British couple’s home in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

4 Brits arrested in safe robbery at Thai-British couple’s home in Pattaya

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 4, 2026, 2:21 PM
109 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.