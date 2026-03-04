Thai man sets himself on fire after repeated love rejection

Pattaya rescuers yesterday, March 3, saved a Thai man who set himself on fire outside a dormitory in Pattaya, following repeated rejection of his romantic advances.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Borribun Dhammastan Foundation went to a one-storey dormitory and found the injured man, identified as 44 year old Boonlert, outside room four.

DailyNews reported that Boonlert had burns covering about 30 to 40% of his body. Rescuers gave first aid before taking him to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital.

A neighbour, 59 year old Puthong, told rescuers that Boonlert worked as a chauffeur for lottery vendors with disabilities and that she also used his service. She said that on the day of the incident, Boonlert arrived after parking his white Ford sedan and spoke to her about being distressed over love.

Puthong said Boonlert then poured cooking oil over himself and attempted to set himself alight, but the fire did not ignite. She said she listened and tried to calm him, but he remained upset.

According to Puthong, Boonlert left briefly and later returned with fuel, poured it over himself and set himself on fire. He screamed and fell to the ground. Puthong said she was unable to assist because of her disability so called the rescue team.

Officers from Nong Prue Police Station later arrived to investigate. Police said Boonlert fell in love with a female lottery vendor who was one of his passengers. He had expressed his feelings and tried to develop a relationship, but she repeatedly rejected him. He felt neglected and stressed and then harmed himself.

Police said they planned to question Boonlert when his condition improved. No update on his condition was made public.

A similar case was reported in Bangkok in September last year when a 21 year old Thai man set himself on fire on a road beneath Sena Nikhom BTS station. Witnesses managed to put out the flames but were unable to save him. The motive of his suicide was suspected to be a conflict with his girlfriend.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.