Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort: The ultimate family-friendly destination in 2026

Published: January 12, 2026, 10:50 AM
Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort: The ultimate family-friendly destination in 2026

Planning a family vacation this year? Look no further than Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort, where unforgettable memories are created for guests of all ages. Perfectly located just steps from the world-famous Patong Beach, this vibrant resort combines modern comfort, convenience, and exceptional family-friendly amenities, making it the ideal choice for parents and kids alike.

Why families love Courtyard Patong

At Courtyard Patong, they believe family vacations should be stress-free and full of joy. That’s why they have designed an environment where every member of the family feels at home:

  • Kids Club adventures: Their dedicated Kids Club offers supervised activities, arts and crafts, and interactive games to keep young guests entertained and engaged.

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort: The ultimate family-friendly destination in 2026 | News by Thaiger

  • Splash & play pools: Dive into family fun at their Fun Pool featuring exciting water slides and playful fountains, while parents relax by the serene adult pool or enjoy refreshing cocktails at the poolside bar.

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort: The ultimate family-friendly destination in 2026 | News by Thaiger

  • Family-friendly dining: With nine restaurants and bars, they cater to all tastes, from international favourites to authentic Thai dishes, including vegetarian and kid-friendly options.

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort: The ultimate family-friendly destination in 2026 | News by Thaiger

  • Spacious rooms & suites: Designed with families in mind, their accommodations feature modern amenities, comfortable bedding, and options for connecting rooms.

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort: The ultimate family-friendly destination in 2026 | News by Thaiger

  • Convenient location: Steps away from Patong Beach and close to shopping, dining, and entertainment, ensuring easy access for family outings.

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort: The ultimate family-friendly destination in 2026 | News by Thaiger

Kids Eat Free Package
Make your holiday even more enjoyable with their Kids Eat Free Package, which includes:

  • Kids under 12 eat free from the kids’ menu (max. 2 kids per paying adult).
  • Daily breakfast for 2 adults.
  • Daily 3-course lunch or dinner with 1 soft drink from a selected menu at any resort outlet (excluding room service and takeaway).
  • Daily 1 drink per adult. Additional charges apply for a third person.

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort: The ultimate family-friendly destination in 2026 | News by Thaiger

Book your 2026 family getaway

Whether you’re planning a short break or an extended holiday, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort offers everything you need for a perfect family vacation. Book now and enjoy exclusive family packages and Marriott Bonvoy member benefits.

For reservations and more information, visit: Kids Eat Free Package

