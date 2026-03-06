3 transwomen attack foreign man on Pattaya Walking Street

Pattaya Tourist Police arrested three Thai transwomen for assaulting a foreign man on Pattaya Walking Street last night, March 5.

In a post on its official Facebook page yesterday, Pattaya Tourist Police said officers encountered the group assault during patrols along Walking Street. Police said they brought the three transgender suspects to the police office.

The victim was described as a foreign tourist, but police did not disclose his nationality or identity. Police also did not confirm the motive for the assault.

Officers said the three transwomen were charged with physically assaulting another person, causing mental or physical injury which carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both according to Section 295 of the Criminal Law.

Video footage of the incident later circulated on Thai social media. In the clip, a foreign man dressed in black was seen approaching a transwoman wearing a red mini dress as she stood outside a bar.

The man showed his mobile phone screen to the transwoman, after which she appeared to become angry and slapped him on the head. The man then pushed her, causing her to fall to the ground.

The transwoman and two other friends then attack the man. He attempted to defend himself but was surrounded, with the three repeatedly hitting and kicking him.

A man wearing a black T-shirt, believed to be a tourist police officer, then intervened and separated the parties.

The video prompted online speculation about what led to the confrontation. Some Thai social media users suggested the man may have shown an insulting message on his phone, and called for police to investigate the motive and consider action against the man as well. However, police have not confirmed the information.

Others said the suspects should not have used violence, and argued that insults should be ignored to avoid further problems.

In a similar case reported last month, three Thai transwomen were arrested for assaulting and stealing from a German man on Pattaya Beach Road.

The man told the police that the group had stolen 35,000 baht and 1,200 euros from a safe in his accommodation. They attacked him in an attempt to retrieve his money. During an interrogation, the transwomen admitted to taking money from the foreign man’s room and escaping.