Pattaya Bolt driver caught on viral video kicking foreign man

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 4, 2026, 10:35 AM
912 1 minute read
Pattaya Bolt driver caught on viral video kicking foreign man | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

A Pattaya Bolt driver kicked a foreign man on a road along Jomtien Beach. The incident was reported to happen about two weeks ago, but the cause of the dispute has not been confirmed.

The clip was shared across several social media platforms, including TikTok. One user posted the video with the caption, “Bolt driver, that’s not a nice thing to do.”

The background of the footage showed a squid festival that took place on February 13 and 14, although it was unclear when the assault itself occurred.

In the video, a Thai man described as a Bolt driver, wearing a flower-pattern shirt, is seen arguing with a foreign man wearing a black shirt. As the foreign man turned his back and began crossing the road, the driver ran up behind him and kicked him in the back, causing him to fall to the ground.

Pattaya Bolt driver attacks foreign man
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

The foreign man was not struck by a passing sidecar motorcycle. He did not retaliate and was heard asking the driver to stop.

A motorcycle taxi rider went to assist the foreign man, while a Thai-foreign couple intervened and asked what had led to the incident. The driver refused to discuss the matter and returned to his car.

Thai social media users criticised the driver, saying that regardless of the motive, the dispute should not be handled with violence. Others urged the foreign man to report the case to police.

Related Articles
Thai man kicks foreigner on Pattaya road
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

SiamChon reported that Mueang Pattaya Police Station confirmed it had received no complaint about the incident from either the driver or the foreign man.

Some online users called on police to identify the attacker and take action, even without a complaint, saying the alleged assault was clearly visible in the footage.

A similar case involving a conflict between a foreign tourist and a Thai Bolt driver was reported in January last year. In this case, a group of drunk foreign tourists attacked a Bolt driver on Pattaya Road, claiming that he refused to speak with them.

Latest Thailand News
Thai dancer and girlfriend deceived into working for a call centre scam gang | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai dancer and girlfriend deceived into working for a call centre scam gang

6 hours ago
Owner blames unsecured door as pit bull bites delivery driver | Thaiger Thailand News

Owner blames unsecured door as pit bull bites delivery driver

6 hours ago
Foreigner filmed leaving Phuket steakhouse without paying | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner filmed leaving Phuket steakhouse without paying

7 hours ago
Thai woman allegedly exposes breasts to 2 teenage boys | Thaiger Crime News

Thai woman allegedly exposes breasts to 2 teenage boys

8 hours ago
Phuket drivers rush to fill tanks as fears of a fuel price rise spread | Thaiger Economy News

Phuket drivers rush to fill tanks as fears of a fuel price rise spread

8 hours ago
Thai man claims accident after ramming pickup into ex-wife and 7 others | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man claims accident after ramming pickup into ex-wife and 7 others

8 hours ago
Thai dentist stunned by tooth protruding into patient’s nose | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai dentist stunned by tooth protruding into patient’s nose

9 hours ago
Thai man sets himself on fire after repeated love rejection | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man sets himself on fire after repeated love rejection

9 hours ago
Pattaya taxi rider leaves transwoman abandoned after sex and theft | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi rider leaves transwoman abandoned after sex and theft

10 hours ago
The definitive beachfront deal: The Panora Estuaria set to dominate Pattaya’s 2026 property market | Thaiger Property

The definitive beachfront deal: The Panora Estuaria set to dominate Pattaya’s 2026 property market

11 hours ago
Suspect says he stole British woman&#8217;s bag to support two wives | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspect says he stole British woman’s bag to support two wives

11 hours ago
Thai man burned to death after abduction involved 9 suspects | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man burned to death after abduction involved 9 suspects

12 hours ago
Irish man jailed for 218 months over forged passport offences | Thaiger Thailand News

Irish man jailed for 218 months over forged passport offences

13 hours ago
Pattaya Bolt driver caught on viral video kicking foreign man | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya Bolt driver caught on viral video kicking foreign man

13 hours ago
Long queues at Suvarnabhumi linked to check-in malfunction | Thaiger Thailand News

Long queues at Suvarnabhumi linked to check-in malfunction

14 hours ago
Indian jet ski rider hits Russian woman in swimming zone off Pattaya beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian jet ski rider hits Russian woman in swimming zone off Pattaya beach

14 hours ago
Anutin announces 15-day cap on diesel price at 29.94 baht per litre | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin announces 15-day cap on diesel price at 29.94 baht per litre

15 hours ago
Mongkolkit pitches white-skin injections and flying cars for Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Mongkolkit pitches white-skin injections and flying cars for Bangkok

2 days ago
Influencer seeks refund over botched 400,000 baht nose surgery in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Influencer seeks refund over botched 400,000 baht nose surgery in Bangkok

2 days ago
Thai ex-wife of ASOS co-founder seeks child custody after his death | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai ex-wife of ASOS co-founder seeks child custody after his death

2 days ago
2 Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders kidnaps, rapes teenage girl | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders kidnaps, rapes teenage girl

2 days ago
Tiger raids boar pen near Kamphaeng Phet homes, patrols sent | Thaiger Thailand News

Tiger raids boar pen near Kamphaeng Phet homes, patrols sent

2 days ago
Thailand readies evacuation plan after US-Israel Iran strikes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand readies evacuation plan after US-Israel Iran strikes

2 days ago
Makha Bucha Day 2026: What is it and why is it observed in Thailand? | Thaiger Travel Guides

Makha Bucha Day 2026: What is it and why is it observed in Thailand?

2 days ago
Bangladeshi woman arrested in Phuket Airport with cocaine and fake documents | Thaiger Phuket News

Bangladeshi woman arrested in Phuket Airport with cocaine and fake documents

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 4, 2026, 10:35 AM
912 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.