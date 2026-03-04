Pattaya Bolt driver caught on viral video kicking foreign man

A Pattaya Bolt driver kicked a foreign man on a road along Jomtien Beach. The incident was reported to happen about two weeks ago, but the cause of the dispute has not been confirmed.

The clip was shared across several social media platforms, including TikTok. One user posted the video with the caption, “Bolt driver, that’s not a nice thing to do.”

The background of the footage showed a squid festival that took place on February 13 and 14, although it was unclear when the assault itself occurred.

In the video, a Thai man described as a Bolt driver, wearing a flower-pattern shirt, is seen arguing with a foreign man wearing a black shirt. As the foreign man turned his back and began crossing the road, the driver ran up behind him and kicked him in the back, causing him to fall to the ground.

The foreign man was not struck by a passing sidecar motorcycle. He did not retaliate and was heard asking the driver to stop.

A motorcycle taxi rider went to assist the foreign man, while a Thai-foreign couple intervened and asked what had led to the incident. The driver refused to discuss the matter and returned to his car.

Thai social media users criticised the driver, saying that regardless of the motive, the dispute should not be handled with violence. Others urged the foreign man to report the case to police.

SiamChon reported that Mueang Pattaya Police Station confirmed it had received no complaint about the incident from either the driver or the foreign man.

Some online users called on police to identify the attacker and take action, even without a complaint, saying the alleged assault was clearly visible in the footage.

A similar case involving a conflict between a foreign tourist and a Thai Bolt driver was reported in January last year. In this case, a group of drunk foreign tourists attacked a Bolt driver on Pattaya Road, claiming that he refused to speak with them.