Missing Chinese influencer found injured and begging in Cambodia

Key insights from the news Copy A Chinese influencer, Wu Mouzhen, was found injured and begging in Cambodia after losing contact with her family since December 26, 2022, prompting concern and speculation about her well-being.

Wu, who has over 24,000 followers, had been asking her family for money since November 2022, totaling 80,000 yuan, before disappearing; she was last known to be in Cambodia in a video posted before her disappearance.

After images of her circulated on social media, the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia located Wu in a hospital on January 5, where she revealed she was tricked into traveling for a job that did not exist.

The embassy issued a warning to Chinese nationals about the dangers of scam job offers, highlighting the risks of legal trouble and abuse, as well as the need for caution in similar situations.

A Chinese influencer was found injured and begging for money in Cambodia after losing contact with her family since December 26 last year.

Images of a Chinese woman carrying an X-ray film circulated widely on Cambodian and Thai social media recently. The woman was seen wearing a white mini dress with a tweed blazer, glasses, and a headband worn across her forehead.

The Chinese woman was reportedly begging passersby for money, claiming she needed funds to pay medical bills. The X-ray film she carried appeared to show injuries to her knees.

The woman was exhausted and thin. Her clothes and hair were untidy. Some social media users speculated that the woman may also be experiencing mental health issues, although this has not been officially confirmed.

The woman was later identified as Wu Mouzhen, a Chinese social media influencer with more than 24,000 followers. Wu reportedly lost contact with her family on December 26. Her most recent video post before going missing indicated that she was in Cambodia.

Wu’s father told the media that she was born in Fujian province before dropping out of school and later moving to Zhejiang province for work. He said Wu began asking the family for money in November last year and continued doing so until contact was lost in late December.

According to her family, they transferred a total of 80,000 yuan, or around 380,000 baht, to Wu during that period.

MGR Online reported that Wu arrived in Cambodia in April last year. She was later found wandering the streets of the Sihanoukville area in a homeless condition on January 3.

Following the circulation of her images online, the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia tracked down Wu and confirmed that officials located her at a hospital in Sihanoukville yesterday, January 5.

Wu reportedly told embassy officials that she had been tricked into travelling to Cambodia with promises of a high-paying job, but was later abandoned and left without support.

The embassy subsequently issued a warning urging Chinese nationals to avoid scam job offers that promise unrealistically high salaries, stay away from grey areas linked to illegal activities, and refrain from involvement in scam operations, warning that such situations can lead to legal trouble, abuse, and life-threatening risks.

Wu was later transferred to another hospital to receive better medical treatment. Her family is expected to travel to Cambodia to bring her back to China for further care.