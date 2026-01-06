Missing Chinese influencer found injured and begging in Cambodia

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 6, 2026, 11:15 AM
113 2 minutes read
Missing Chinese influencer found injured and begging in Cambodia | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ World Forum ข่าวสารต่างประเทศ and อีป้า 5.0 V2

Key insights from the news

  • A Chinese influencer, Wu Mouzhen, was found injured and begging in Cambodia after losing contact with her family since December 26, 2022, prompting concern and speculation about her well-being.
  • Wu, who has over 24,000 followers, had been asking her family for money since November 2022, totaling 80,000 yuan, before disappearing; she was last known to be in Cambodia in a video posted before her disappearance.
  • After images of her circulated on social media, the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia located Wu in a hospital on January 5, where she revealed she was tricked into traveling for a job that did not exist.
  • The embassy issued a warning to Chinese nationals about the dangers of scam job offers, highlighting the risks of legal trouble and abuse, as well as the need for caution in similar situations.

A Chinese influencer was found injured and begging for money in Cambodia after losing contact with her family since December 26 last year.

Images of a Chinese woman carrying an X-ray film circulated widely on Cambodian and Thai social media recently. The woman was seen wearing a white mini dress with a tweed blazer, glasses, and a headband worn across her forehead.

The Chinese woman was reportedly begging passersby for money, claiming she needed funds to pay medical bills. The X-ray film she carried appeared to show injuries to her knees.

The woman was exhausted and thin. Her clothes and hair were untidy. Some social media users speculated that the woman may also be experiencing mental health issues, although this has not been officially confirmed.

The woman was later identified as Wu Mouzhen, a Chinese social media influencer with more than 24,000 followers. Wu reportedly lost contact with her family on December 26. Her most recent video post before going missing indicated that she was in Cambodia.

Missing Chinese woman found in Cambodia
Photo via Facebook/ World Forum ข่าวสารต่างประเทศ

Wu’s father told the media that she was born in Fujian province before dropping out of school and later moving to Zhejiang province for work. He said Wu began asking the family for money in November last year and continued doing so until contact was lost in late December.

According to her family, they transferred a total of 80,000 yuan, or around 380,000 baht, to Wu during that period.

Related Articles

MGR Online reported that Wu arrived in Cambodia in April last year. She was later found wandering the streets of the Sihanoukville area in a homeless condition on January 3.

Chinese influencer falls victim to job scam in Cambodia
Photo via Facebook/ World Forum ข่าวสารต่างประเทศ

Following the circulation of her images online, the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia tracked down Wu and confirmed that officials located her at a hospital in Sihanoukville yesterday, January 5.

Wu reportedly told embassy officials that she had been tricked into travelling to Cambodia with promises of a high-paying job, but was later abandoned and left without support.

Missing Chinese woman found in Cambodia
Photo via Facebook/ World Forum ข่าวสารต่างประเทศ

The embassy subsequently issued a warning urging Chinese nationals to avoid scam job offers that promise unrealistically high salaries, stay away from grey areas linked to illegal activities, and refrain from involvement in scam operations, warning that such situations can lead to legal trouble, abuse, and life-threatening risks.

Wu was later transferred to another hospital to receive better medical treatment. Her family is expected to travel to Cambodia to bring her back to China for further care.

Thaiger QUIZ
Wu Mouzhen's Story: A Quiz on a Chinese Influencer's Ordeal
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What was Wu Mouzhen found doing in Cambodia?
  2. 2. When did Wu Mouzhen lose contact with her family?
  3. 3. How many followers did Wu Mouzhen have on social media?
  4. 4. What did Wu carry with her, which showed her injuries?
  5. 5. Where was Wu found wandering the streets?
  6. 6. What was the total amount sent to Wu by her family before losing contact?
  7. 7. What did Wu claim about her situation in Cambodia?
  8. 8. What advice did the Chinese Embassy give to its nationals?
  9. 9. What condition was Wu reported to be in when found?
  10. 10. What was Wu's father's comment about her education?

Latest Thailand News
Missing Chinese influencer found injured and begging in Cambodia | Thaiger Crime News

Missing Chinese influencer found injured and begging in Cambodia

18 minutes ago
Chiang Mai pigeon feed sellers back at Tha Phae Gate after arrests | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai pigeon feed sellers back at Tha Phae Gate after arrests

41 minutes ago
Swedish man drowns in Chon Buri while swimming after drinking beer | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish man drowns in Chon Buri while swimming after drinking beer

1 hour ago
Meth dealer disguised as garland seller arrested in Roi Et | Thaiger Crime News

Meth dealer disguised as garland seller arrested in Roi Et

2 hours ago
French tourist dies after slipping from fifth tier of Koh Samui waterfall | Thaiger Thailand News

French tourist dies after slipping from fifth tier of Koh Samui waterfall

2 hours ago
Thai ex-inmate says prison friend betrays and robs him after release | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ex-inmate says prison friend betrays and robs him after release

18 hours ago
Search continues for injured elephant in Khao Yai park | Thaiger Thailand News

Search continues for injured elephant in Khao Yai park

18 hours ago
Pregnant Thai woman seeks removal of teacher over affair with her soldier husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Pregnant Thai woman seeks removal of teacher over affair with her soldier husband

18 hours ago
Malaysian woman shares eerie hotel experience in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian woman shares eerie hotel experience in Thailand

19 hours ago
Suspects flee sugarcane field near border, abandon 600,000 pills | Thaiger Crime News

Suspects flee sugarcane field near border, abandon 600,000 pills

19 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist slammed for revving engine, causing smoke in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign motorcyclist slammed for revving engine, causing smoke in Phuket

19 hours ago
Cold air returns, Tak chills to 10°C, stronger monsoon ahead | Thaiger Environment News

Cold air returns, Tak chills to 10°C, stronger monsoon ahead

19 hours ago
Wild serows sighted in Khao Sam Roi Yot national park | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild serows sighted in Khao Sam Roi Yot national park

19 hours ago
Gunman surrenders after shooting teen in street dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunman surrenders after shooting teen in street dispute

20 hours ago
Drug-addicted Thai man beheads mother, abandons head in rice field | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug-addicted Thai man beheads mother, abandons head in rice field

21 hours ago
Elderly woman escapes house fire in Samut Sakhon with nine dogs | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly woman escapes house fire in Samut Sakhon with nine dogs

21 hours ago
Thai-Chinese couple arrested for mule account operation in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai-Chinese couple arrested for mule account operation in Pattaya

21 hours ago
Charity run backs youth education across Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Charity run backs youth education across Bangkok

22 hours ago
Woman offering misleading tourist deals detained in Sri Racha | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman offering misleading tourist deals detained in Sri Racha

22 hours ago
Outrage after Burmese rape-murder suspects deported without prosecution | Thaiger Thailand News

Outrage after Burmese rape-murder suspects deported without prosecution

22 hours ago
Passenger fee hike set for Thailand’s international flights from Feb 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Passenger fee hike set for Thailand’s international flights from Feb 2026

22 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian border tensions persist despite ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border tensions persist despite ceasefire

22 hours ago
Three Chinese nationals arrested with 8,600 SIM cards after illegal entry | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Chinese nationals arrested with 8,600 SIM cards after illegal entry

23 hours ago
Belgian man alleges lack of treatment in Thai hospital due to unpaid bill | Thaiger Thailand News

Belgian man alleges lack of treatment in Thai hospital due to unpaid bill

24 hours ago
Drunk motorcyclist crashes into trailer truck in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk motorcyclist crashes into trailer truck in Pattaya

1 day ago
China NewsCrime News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 6, 2026, 11:15 AM
113 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.