Police called after man walks around naked at Chachoengsao park

Published: February 26, 2026, 9:22 AM
Edited photo made with photo from CH7 News

Park visitors in Chachoengsao province were interrupted yesterday, February 25, when police were called over reports of a man walking around naked inside park grounds.

Patrol officers from Mueang Chachoengsao Police Station were sent to Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Park in Mueang district to investigate the situation.

Upon arrival, officers found a small, thin-built man who had removed all his clothes and was wearing only socks. He was holding a hat and walking at the rear of the park.

Officers spoke with him and escorted him towards the entrance, away from other park users, while officers arranged clothing for him.

Photo via เผือกแปดริ้ว

During initial questioning, the man was reportedly unable to communicate clearly. He gave only his name, Prasit, and claimed his clothes had been stolen.

Nearby, a worker from Chachoengsao City Municipality said the man had been seen earlier that morning sitting on a bench outside the women’s toilet.

When the worker returned to the area later, the man had removed his clothes and was walking alone, muttering to himself. Children who were sitting nearby quickly got up and moved away.

A park regular, 51 year old Chaiyachet, told police he had often seen the same man sitting or sleeping in the park. He said the man usually wore clothes and walked around, but he did not know what led the man to walk around undressed this time.

Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Park | Photo via นายท่องเที่ยว

Chaiyachet added that a nearby vendor had seen the man earlier wearing only a shirt and one shoe, but was unsure whether he was intoxicated or bothered by the hot weather.

Police took the man to Mueang Chachoengsao Police Station, where officers worked to contact his relatives.

If relatives cannot be contacted, Prasit will be sent for a mental health assessment and treatment at Sothon Hospital, reported CH7 News.

Similarly, a woman caused a stir in Udon Thani when she was seen walking naked in broad daylight near Udon Thani Central Hospital. What followed was a troubling account involving alleged abuse and a desperate cry for help.

