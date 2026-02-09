Phrae man returns home for election, finds house ransacked

A man returning to his home in Phrae province on the evening of February 7, for the election, was left stunned when he discovered his house had been broken into, with valuables worth over 200,000 baht missing.

The victim, identified as 54 year old Chart, had been away for two to three days to buy goods in Chiang Rai. When he returned to his home in Mueang district, he found the bedroom curtain ripped from the wall, the wardrobe doors ajar, and a significant portion of his silver collection missing.

Chart, who works with his wife in the antique trade, primarily dealing in silver, gold, and nielloware, suspects the perpetrator may have planned the break-in in advance, timing the heist just as he was away.

The missing belongings reportedly include several silver ornaments, coins collected by his wife, and silver bracelets and hairpins.

Curiously, more expensive items such as a high-end watch were left untouched, possibly because the thief did not realise their value.

Chart said he has a strong suspicion about who might be responsible and urged the individual to return the stolen property.

He also appealed to second-hand dealers and the public to look out for anyone trying to sell silver trays or bowls matching the description of his stolen items, and to contact authorities if anything seems suspicious.

CH7 News reported that police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and have collected latent fingerprints from the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

Similarly, back in January, police in Khon Kaen arrested a young man after tracing CCTV footage linked to a burglary at a private residence, where valuables worth hundreds of thousands of baht were stolen while the homeowner was away.