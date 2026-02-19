Elephant calf found dead with rope snare on ankle in Chachoengsao

Edited photo made with photo from Thairath

Wildlife rangers at Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary found a dead wild elephant calf in a forest pond in Khlong Takhrao subdistrict, Tha Takiap district, Chachoengsao province, yesterday, February 18, with a rope snare tight around its left front ankle.

Rangers from the Lum Changwat unit were notified and entered the sanctuary to check the animal after it was seen lying partly submerged in the pond. On inspection, the calf was confirmed dead at the scene.

Officials identified the animal as a male wild elephant calf, estimated to be at least one year old. A rope snare, reportedly a hunting trap, was found cinched around the left front ankle.

elephant calf found dead with snare on ankle
Photo via Thairath

Ekachai Saendee, chief of Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary, said he coordinated with officers from Tha Takiap Police Station to attend the location and collect evidence.

He also arranged for veterinarians from Wildlife Rescue Centre No. 2 (Krabok Khu) to examine the carcass. The team found a deep wound on the left front leg of the calf consistent with being caught in a snare.

Thairath reported that initial inspection suggested the snare wound became inflamed, which ultimately resulted in the calf’s death. Staff also collected organ samples for further testing and confirmation.

elephant calf found dead with snare on ankle
Photo via Thairath

The calf’s remains were buried at the location in line with accepted technical procedures, said Ekachai.

Based on the wound and the suspected cause, Ekachai urged hunters to stop setting traps for wildlife, stressing that such acts are illegal. He warned that anyone found responsible could face severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines.

Similarly, back in January, a three-month-old elephant calf named Khao Tom in Suphan Buri died after a rapid decline in health, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. Her death was later confirmed to be linked to acute liver failure.

