5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 13 to 15)

Bangkok is in one of those moods this weekend where you can go from live music and design markets to quiet park concerts and something far more reflective, all without trying too hard. There is a good mix of big public events and smaller-feeling plans, which means you can keep things lively, slow them down, or do a bit of both.

That easy mix of music, browsing, conversation, and unexpected detours is very much in line with the structure and tone of your earlier weekend roundups.

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Bangkok Soundscape at 515 Victory Bangkok

Date & Time: Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 15, 7pm

Location: 515 Victory Bangkok, Phaya Thai – Google Maps

Price: 999 to 2,500 baht

Bangkok Soundscape is one of the bigger live music events happening this weekend, with Thai acts including YONLAPA, Valentina Ploy, Mindfreakkk, The Toys, and Tilly Birds. It also includes a visual art exhibition and interactive installations, so it feels more like a compact creative festival than just a concert. This is a good pick if you want something lively, youthful, and a bit more memorable than a usual night out.

Market Things at The StandardX, Bangkok Phra Arthit

Date & Time: Saturday, March 14 to Sunday, March 15, 10am to 7pm

Location: The StandardX, Bangkok Phra Arthit – Google Maps

Price: Free entry

Market Things is a relaxed weekend market with vintage pieces, craft work, design objects, and workshops all in one place. It has the kind of laid-back feel that makes it easy to browse slowly, stop for coffee, and see what catches your eye. This is a nice option if you want a weekend plan that feels social and creative without being too busy or overwhelming.

Death Fest at IMPACT Exhibition Hall

Date & Time: Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 15, 9am to 7pm

Location: IMPACT Exhibition Center Hall 6 – Google Maps

Price: Free entry

Death Fest is one of the more unusual events in Bangkok this weekend, opening up conversations around ageing, illness, care, and end-of-life planning. It includes talks, workshops, and reflective spaces, making it more thoughtful than a typical fair or expo. It may not be the lightest outing on this list, but it is certainly one of the most distinctive and could be especially worthwhile for anyone interested in more meaningful public events.

Music in the Park at Lumphini Park

Date & Time: Sunday, March 15, 5.30pm

Location: Lumphini Park – Google Maps

Price: Free entry

Music in the Park is probably the easiest event on this list to enjoy. It is a free open-air concert in Lumphini Park, which makes it ideal if you want a calm Sunday plan that does not require much effort or planning. Bring a friend, find a patch of grass, and enjoy live music as the evening sets in. Sometimes that is exactly what a Bangkok weekend needs.

SabuyWedding Festival 2026 at Royal Paragon Hall

Date & Time: Saturday, March 14 to Sunday, March 15, 10am to 9pm

Location: Royal Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon – Google Maps

Price: Admission is free, but you will have to register on their website

SabuyWedding Festival 2026 brings together wedding specialists from hotels and resorts in one place, making it a useful stop for couples comparing venues, packages, and planning ideas. Even if you are still early in the process, it is a practical way to get a clearer sense of what is available without spending hours searching online. For anyone in wedding-planning mode, it could save time and help narrow down the next steps.

Bangkok has a nice rhythm this weekend. You can throw yourself into a music festival, browse design finds by the river, sit with bigger questions at Death Fest, stretch out on the grass for a free park concert, or do something genuinely useful at a wedding fair.

It is a varied line-up, but that is what makes it work. Whatever kind of weekend you are in the mood for, there is probably something here that fits.