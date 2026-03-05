Man high on cannabis threatens and demands cigarettes, gets beaten

Police were called to a roadside stall in Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao, earlier today, March 5, after a man allegedly threatened people while going around asking for cigarettes. He was later tracked down and restrained by a group of youths.

At 4am, officers from Bang Pakong Police Station received a report that a man was threatening to harm people at a roadside shack in Bang Samak Subdistrict, Bang Pakong District. Police coordinated with a patrol unit and went to investigate the scene.

When police arrived, they found the suspect, 38 year old Prasert, already restrained by a youth group, with his hands and feet tied after he had reportedly tried to fight them.

One of the youths told police that Prasert had been riding a motorcycle and going to roadside shops where teenagers were sitting at stalls, asking for cigarettes.

At the final shop, when he was refused cigarettes, he allegedly made repeated stabbing threats with a screwdriver and threatened to return with other people to cause harm, prompting staff to call the police.

Fearing the man might return, the youths called an older brother and friends to help track him down. They later found him on Bang Wua Old Road in Bang Wua Subdistrict and restrained him.

Police took Prasert to Bang Pakong Police Station for questioning, where he said he had been high on cannabis before riding out from home to ask for cigarettes.

He also claimed he wanted to warn youths that smoking was harmful and uphold justice, adding that he only made threats when shops refused to give him cigarettes.

Prasert said he did not expect the youths to become angry and chase after him. He also made comments about his sacred tattoos, saying they could protect him from knives and guns but not from being kicked, and said he was badly beaten.

He added that he usually managed to get cigarettes, but this time he got cigarettes and “something extra” as well.

Police recorded his details and allowed him to remain at the station to calm down. They added that no legal action could be taken yet because no complainant had come forward, but investigators will issue a summons if one does, reported CH7 News.

