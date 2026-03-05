Man high on cannabis threatens and demands cigarettes, gets beaten

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 5, 2026, 5:28 PM
151 2 minutes read
Man high on cannabis threatens and demands cigarettes, gets beaten | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from CH7 News

Police were called to a roadside stall in Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao, earlier today, March 5, after a man allegedly threatened people while going around asking for cigarettes. He was later tracked down and restrained by a group of youths.

At 4am, officers from Bang Pakong Police Station received a report that a man was threatening to harm people at a roadside shack in Bang Samak Subdistrict, Bang Pakong District. Police coordinated with a patrol unit and went to investigate the scene.

When police arrived, they found the suspect, 38 year old Prasert, already restrained by a youth group, with his hands and feet tied after he had reportedly tried to fight them.

Man high on cannabis demands cigarettes, gets beaten
Photo via CH7 News

One of the youths told police that Prasert had been riding a motorcycle and going to roadside shops where teenagers were sitting at stalls, asking for cigarettes.

At the final shop, when he was refused cigarettes, he allegedly made repeated stabbing threats with a screwdriver and threatened to return with other people to cause harm, prompting staff to call the police.

Fearing the man might return, the youths called an older brother and friends to help track him down. They later found him on Bang Wua Old Road in Bang Wua Subdistrict and restrained him.

Man high on cannabis demands cigarettes, gets beaten
Photo via CH7 News

Police took Prasert to Bang Pakong Police Station for questioning, where he said he had been high on cannabis before riding out from home to ask for cigarettes.

Related Articles

He also claimed he wanted to warn youths that smoking was harmful and uphold justice, adding that he only made threats when shops refused to give him cigarettes.

Prasert said he did not expect the youths to become angry and chase after him. He also made comments about his sacred tattoos, saying they could protect him from knives and guns but not from being kicked, and said he was badly beaten.

Man high on cannabis demands cigarettes, gets beaten
Photo via CH7 News

He added that he usually managed to get cigarettes, but this time he got cigarettes and “something extra” as well.

Police recorded his details and allowed him to remain at the station to calm down. They added that no legal action could be taken yet because no complainant had come forward, but investigators will issue a summons if one does, reported CH7 News.

Elsewhere, a man was arrested after allegedly attacking a motorcycle taxi rider in Bangkok, leaving the victim seriously injured. He reportedly confessed to the attack and told police he had been hallucinating after using cannabis, claiming he heard whispers saying others were planning to assault his wife.

Latest Thailand News
Thai family reports Shanghai hotel staff who sneaks into their room | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai family reports Shanghai hotel staff who sneaks into their room

22 seconds ago
Man high on cannabis threatens and demands cigarettes, gets beaten | Thaiger Thailand News

Man high on cannabis threatens and demands cigarettes, gets beaten

35 minutes ago
Thai dancer and girlfriend arrested at Cambodia border checkpoint | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai dancer and girlfriend arrested at Cambodia border checkpoint

49 minutes ago
Chinese man found hanging in Chon Buri with wounds and stun gun marks | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese man found hanging in Chon Buri with wounds and stun gun marks

2 hours ago
Signal interference disrupts remote-key motorcycles in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Signal interference disrupts remote-key motorcycles in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thai man accused of killing girlfriend, presents her death as suicide | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man accused of killing girlfriend, presents her death as suicide

2 hours ago
Man arrested over public masturbation near Udon Thani museum | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested over public masturbation near Udon Thani museum

3 hours ago
Thai man attacks mechanic with samurai sword over motorcycle repair dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man attacks mechanic with samurai sword over motorcycle repair dispute

4 hours ago
Woman surrenders after alleged murder of ex-boyfriend in Korat | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman surrenders after alleged murder of ex-boyfriend in Korat

4 hours ago
Chon Buri woman sits on road and throws shoes after argument with boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri woman sits on road and throws shoes after argument with boyfriend

5 hours ago
94 Vietnamese arrested in Bangkok raid linked to gambling network | Thaiger Thailand News

94 Vietnamese arrested in Bangkok raid linked to gambling network

6 hours ago
Ayutthaya police criticised for allegedly mistaking stroke symptoms for intoxication | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya police criticised for allegedly mistaking stroke symptoms for intoxication

6 hours ago
Naked transgender women chase Indian tourist on Pattaya beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Naked transgender women chase Indian tourist on Pattaya beach

7 hours ago
Australian motorcyclist dies after plunge into Loei roadside ravine | Thaiger Road deaths

Australian motorcyclist dies after plunge into Loei roadside ravine

7 hours ago
Thailand-Europe airfares surge after Middle East airspace closures | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand-Europe airfares surge after Middle East airspace closures

8 hours ago
Russian tourist left severely injured after Patong hotel fall | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian tourist left severely injured after Patong hotel fall

8 hours ago
Phuket van driver arrested after running over victim and fleeing | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver arrested after running over victim and fleeing

8 hours ago
Russian man detained after jump attempt at Suvarnabhumi Airport | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian man detained after jump attempt at Suvarnabhumi Airport

9 hours ago
Thai dancer and girlfriend deceived into working for a call centre scam gang | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai dancer and girlfriend deceived into working for a call centre scam gang

1 day ago
Owner blames unsecured door as pit bull bites delivery driver | Thaiger Thailand News

Owner blames unsecured door as pit bull bites delivery driver

1 day ago
Foreigner filmed leaving Phuket steakhouse without paying | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner filmed leaving Phuket steakhouse without paying

1 day ago
Thai woman allegedly exposes breasts to 2 teenage boys | Thaiger Crime News

Thai woman allegedly exposes breasts to 2 teenage boys

1 day ago
Phuket drivers rush to fill tanks as fears of a fuel price rise spread | Thaiger Economy News

Phuket drivers rush to fill tanks as fears of a fuel price rise spread

1 day ago
Thai man claims accident after ramming pickup into ex-wife and 7 others | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man claims accident after ramming pickup into ex-wife and 7 others

1 day ago
Thai dentist stunned by tooth protruding into patient’s nose | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai dentist stunned by tooth protruding into patient’s nose

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 5, 2026, 5:28 PM
151 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.