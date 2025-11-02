Deputy mayor admits to fatal shooting in Prachin Buri home

A deputy mayor from a subdistrict administrative organization confessed to the fatal shooting of two people within a home in Prachin Buri province. The incident, which occurred yesterday, on November 1, was not politically motivated, as confirmed by the police.

The Provincial Public Relations Office of Prachin Buri shared images of the crime scene on their Facebook page, detailing the tragic deaths of an elderly husband and wife near Wat Santhri, in Wat Bot subdistrict, Mueang district, Prachin Buri.

The couple, an approximately 65 year old retired military officer and his wife, were discovered deceased inside their residence. The woman was found face down near the bathroom door, while the man was found lying on his side near the bedroom. A nine month old boy was also present, crying in shock at the scene.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of the suspect, who was related to the male victim. The suspect, identified as 67 year old Somporn, serves as a deputy mayor within a local subdistrict administrative organization.

He was apprehended at the crime scene and admitted to using a firearm to commit the murders. Authorities immediately detained him for legal proceedings.

At 9pm last night Suchart Bunsit, acting district chief of Mueang Prachin Buri, along with Nutdanai Srichayutphong, a deputy district chief for security, and the head of Wat Bot subdistrict, inspected the crime scene.

They confirmed the deaths and the arrest of the suspect at the location.

Today, November 2, at 10.55am, Police Colonel Prasong Sirithipwanit, Deputy Commander of Prachin Buri Provincial Police, explained that the suspect confessed after police reviewed surveillance footage from the residence.

The case was unrelated to politics; rather, it stemmed from family disputes.

The suspect reportedly felt burdened by the responsibility of caring for his bedridden mother-in-law alone and was frustrated by unfinished contracted work on the ceiling by the deceased.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The investigative unit at Mueang Prachin Buri police station shared a video of the suspect’s confession and footage of the recovery of the .38 calibre firearm used in the shootings.

The suspect was reported to have initially presented himself as a witness, but police uncovered inconsistencies that led to his arrest, reported by KhaoSod.

