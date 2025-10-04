Manhunt launched for missing British teen in Kanchanaburi

Police widen search after Brit disappears near frontier

Manhunt launched for missing British teen in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger
A 19 year old British man vanished near the Thai-Myanmar border after a failed crossing attempt, prompting an urgent search by local police.

Police in Kanchanaburi have launched a full-scale search for 19 year old British national Lawrence Stallard Honour, who disappeared after leaving his accommodation in Pattaya last month.

The search was ordered by Kanchanaburi Governor Athisan Intara after Honour’s Thai-Russian mother, who lives in Chon Buri, filed a missing persons report. Her concern deepened when she detected unusual activity from her son’s email account in Sangkhla Buri district, near the Thai-Myanmar border, over 500 kilometres from where he was last seen.

Governor Athisan instructed all security and border agencies to step up search operations. CCTV footage later confirmed that the teeanger was spotted walking out of a resort in Sangkhla Buri around 3.30pm on September 27, wearing a long-sleeve shirt, trousers and a backpack.

Immigration Police reported that on the same day, Honour was stopped at the Phaya Tong Su border crossing after attempting to enter Myanmar while speaking on the phone. Officers told him the crossing was closed and sent him away.

However, the British teen allegedly tried again, this time attempting to climb the border fence. Police intervened a second time and placed him on a bus heading back into Thailand. After that, he vanished without a trace.

His mother fears her son may have been tricked into travelling to Myanmar by online scam gangs, possibly to work for a criminal call centre network.

“He’s quiet, very intelligent and good with computers, but he’s vulnerable.”

Investigators also learned that the teenager had reportedly hitchhiked with a teacher near Sai Yok Noi Waterfall on his way to Sangkhla Buri. Police are now trying to identify and locate the teacher for questioning.

Somboon Pansomboon, Chief of Mueang Kanchanaburi district, said officials are pursuing several leads, including a Facebook post claiming Honour was spotted in Tha Makham Subdistrict. However, after interviewing locals, guesthouse owners, and tourist police, no one could confirm the sighting, reported The Star Malaysia.

Village heads across Kanchanaburi have been ordered to stay alert and report immediately if they encounter a foreign man matching Honour’s description.

Anyone with information is urged to contact emergency services at 191 or Sangkhla Buri Police Station at 0-3459-5300.

