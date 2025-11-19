Key flight routes cancelled in Thailand, including at Suvarnabhumi

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 19, 2025, 1:43 PM
243 2 minutes read
Several flights were cancelled at major Thai airports, including Suvarnabhumi, causing travel disruption for passengers on domestic and international routes.

Travellers across Thailand have been hit by a wave of unexpected flight cancellations, causing widespread disruption at Udon Thani, Phuket, and Suvarnabhumi airports. The cancellations, affecting both domestic and international routes, have left passengers scrambling for alternative arrangements.

At Udon Thani International Airport, flight TVJ201 bound for Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok was cancelled yesterday morning, November 18. The flight, operated by an Airbus A320 and scheduled for 10.10am, was a key short-haul connection for many in the northeast. With few alternative flights available, passengers were left considering road travel or waiting for rescheduled departures.

In Phuket, a major international route was disrupted when flight SEJ82 to Mumbai, scheduled to fly tonight, November 19, is also cancelled. The Boeing 737-800 was set to depart at 8.05pm for Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in India. The sudden cancellation has impacted many travellers who rely on Phuket as a jumping-off point for South Asian destinations.

Photo from Dreamstime

Meanwhile, Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand’s main international gateway, has also seen multiple disruptions. Yesterday, flight MAS775 to Kuala Lumpur was cancelled, along with flight SBI6310 to Irkutsk in Russia originally scheduled for Monday, November 17. Both were operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The cancellations are not only frustrating but also significant given the importance of these routes. The Irkutsk service, for example, is one of the few direct connections between Thailand and eastern Russia. Similarly, the Kuala Lumpur route serves as a vital link for regional travel and transit.

While no official explanations have been provided, industry experts suggest the causes could range from technical issues and staff shortages to weather disruptions and seasonal schedule changes, according to Travel and Tour World.

The increasingly volatile nature of global travel may also be contributing to last-minute adjustments by airlines.

For passengers affected, the cancellations have led to missed connections, lost time, and mounting stress. Although airlines typically offer rebooking options, the limited availability, especially from smaller airports like Udon Thani, has made recovery difficult.

With travel demand is still high and alternative routes in short supply, those flying from affected airports are advised to check their flight status regularly and prepare for possible delays or cancellations.

